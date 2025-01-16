Viking Motorsports unveils the return of Matt DiBenedetto in a stellar promo video for 2025 NASCAR campaign

Viking Motorsports signed Matt DiBenedetto to compete full-time in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season after running part-time last season with the organization in a partnership with RSS Racing. Viking Motorsports, which opened last year, officially announced DiBenedetto’s return for the 2025 NASCAR campaign through a cinematic video on social media.

Matt DiBenedetto will drive full-time in the #99 Chevrolet, beginning with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15. The upcoming season will be his first consecutive season as a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver.

The announcement video began with a shot of DiBenedetto working out when he received a phone call from an unknown caller telling him: “It’s time to make a decision.” He jumped into his Chevrolet Camaro and went to a race shop. The shop belonged to none other than Viking Motorsports.

Trending

Watch DiBenedetto’s announcement video below:

Expand Tweet

On signing the veteran driver for 2025, Viking Motorsports team owner, Don Sackett, said in a team release:

“We are thrilled to have Matt DiBenedetto join the team. Matt's experience and racing savvy are exactly what we need to build the foundation for this team. His leadership both on and off the track will be invaluable as we work toward making a strong run in the Xfinity Series. We are confident that together, we will accomplish great things.”

In December 2024, Viking Motorsports switched from Ford to Chevrolet with technical support from Richard Childress Racing, ending their partnership with RSS Racing.

Matt DiBenedetto excited to return to Viking Motorsports in 2025

The 33-year-old Nevada City, California, native contested in 28 NASCAR Xfinity Series races during the 2024 season. He scored three top-10 finishes, with a best finish of P7, which he achieved twice at Iowa Speedway and Michigan International Speedway. He ended the season in 26th place in the points table.

Expand Tweet

Expressing his excitement about working with Viking Motorsports full-time in 2025, here’s what DiBenedetto said:

“I'm beyond excited to join Viking Motorsports full-time for the 2025 season. Viking Motorsports has a clear vision and a lot of potential, and I'm ready to give it my all behind the wheel of the No. 99 Chevrolet. I believe we can achieve great things together, and I can't wait to hit the track and get started.”

Watch Matt DiBenedetto in action when the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback