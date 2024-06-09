"Wanna get this sh*t figured out" - Bubba Wallace expresses disappointment after poor Sonoma qualifying performance

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace reflected on a disappointing qualifying session at Sonoma Raceway after he qualified in 18th position. The qualifying session at Sonoma didn't go quite as planned for the 30-year-old as a road course again proved troublesome for Wallace.

Bubba Wallace, who has three top-5 and five top-10 finishes so far this season, did not look comfortable during qualifying this weekend and registered a qualifying time of 1:13.994. He shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) lamenting the same:

"🤬 I wanna get this 💩 figured out!"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Sonoma Raceway is a road course and the track is known for its bendy nature, with 12 turns before the main straight, which is not very long. The cars in the sport usually perform at the peak of their performance screaming down on the ovals. But the action on a track like Sonoma is extremely skill-based as there can be a huge difference between the pole sitter and the driver last on the field.

After the qualifying session, Wallace mentioned that he needs to "find speed" on tracks like this.

Bubba Wallace reflects on his qualifying session at Sonoma

The 23XI driver claimed that he is usually the fastest driver on the tracks in the first lap but fails to maintain or improve it. He stated that his focus is to "find speed" after the seemingly frustrating session.

Speaking to the media, Bubba Wallace said (via On3):

"It’s funny how that works, right? Still the same frustrations, still pissed off the same amount. God, I just need to be more happy, might be better. No, I know, it’s that you put in the work and spend hours for Sonoma, and any road course racing we put in the work and the effort. Still, my first lap on track is usually the fastest of anybody and then I never get any faster. So, gotta figure out how to continue to find speed."

The 1.99-mile-long circuit will see 110 laps of racing action. Pole sitter Joey Logano is partnered by Wallace's teammate Tyler Reddick. Reddick is currently sixth in the standings with one race win, six top-5, and nine top-10 finishes.

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace has yet to win a race this season, slimming his chances of qualifying for the Playoffs. He is still within the top 16 in the standings, but if other drivers manage to win a race, he might be out of contention.