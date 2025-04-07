Warning bells ring as Brad Keselowski’s crew chief speaks the brutal truth about RFK’s failure

RFK Racing driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski had another disappointing Cup Series weekend at Darlington Raceway, finishing the race in 33rd place, two laps down on the leaders. After the race, Keselowski's crew chief, Jeremy Bullins, spoke on their miserable start to the 2025 season and their continued failures.

Brad Keselowski started the race from P20, and his No. 6 Ford Mustang seemed to have a good pace in the long runs. He quickly entered the top 10 and finished Stage 1 in P6. However, trouble kicked in after the green flag pit cycle in Stage 2 when he came out with a loose wheel and spun around on lap 135.

Brad Keselowski got back to his crew to get the issue fixed, but when he came out of the pits, he was already a few laps down on the leaders. Due to the good pace in his car, he was able to recover some laps but eventually finished the race two laps down in P33. Speaking to @Toby_Christie after the race, his crew chief highlighted just how bad of a season they have had so far in 2025.

"I've been through stuff like this in the past, and I try not to question why or what," Bullins shared. "Just try to keep digging and keep bringing your cars to the track and sooner or later it's all going to click."

"We've had a lot of good cars this year and got nothing out of it, so we're just going to keep working hard and keep bringing cars to the track. At some point, you either got to laugh or cry about it. We're just gonna laugh and keep our heads up and keep working and keep digging. We know we're a better team than where we're finishing these races, and we'll be fine," he concluded.

Keselowski currently sits 31st in the drivers' standings with a massive 204-point deficit to the championship leader, William Byron.

"It will come back to us," Brad Keselowski shows optimism despite a frustrating start to the season

NASCAR: Brad Keselowski at Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

The 2012 NCS champion, Brad Keselowski, has had one of the worst starts to a season in his storied career. In the eight races so far, the 41-year-old driver/co-owner has not had any top-10 or top-5 finishes. His average starting position is 24.375, and his average finishing position has been 26.125.

Keselowski has admitted that the No. 6 team has not been able to execute the races the way they have wanted. However, he is optimistic that they are just getting through their share of bad luck early in the season and that they will bounce back once things settle down.

Speaking to the media after qualifying on Saturday, he shared (via SpeedwayDigest) about how the situation has been extremely frustrating for the team.

"In the race, we haven't been able to put together for a number of reasons. Some of it is in our control, a lot of it not in our control, so it's been frustrating," he noted. "But kind of have the feeling we're getting the bad luck out of the way early in the season, that's kind of the overwhelming sentiment, and if we stay the course, it will come back to us."

Brad Keselowski will be back for more Cup Racing action on Sunday, April 13, at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 500.

