"Was able to get the lucky dog" - Chase Briscoe will 'definitely take' the results from Toyota Owners 400

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe has greatly improved this season, showing more impressive results than expected.

However, in the recently concluded Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, Briscoe had a disappointing weekend after experiencing balance difficulties at the start of the race.

The No. 14 driver secured a pole position of five in the qualifying race. Unfortunately, things started going south when balancing problems began pulling him down, stretching him from position five to position 28.

In a statement, he described himself as a "lucky dog" since it could have been worse. In a post-race interview, Briscoe spoke about how he managed to get back on the right track, saying that:

“We got lucky and got a quick caution and was able to get the lucky dog, and from there our car was actually driving pretty good and was able to drive up in the top five at one point. We just tried the gamble strategy with the win already and it didn’t work out. To finish 11th, we probably could have run a little bit better if our tires had held on a little bit more, but after being 25th at one point and a lap down with about 200 to go, we’ll definitely take it”

Despite the pull-back, the Phoenix winner managed to curb extensive balance issues, maneuvering all the way to the top fifteen in the finals stage. After a tough 400-lap battle, Chase Briscoe ended up recording an 11th place finish, which was impressive considering the struggle.

On Twitter, Briscoe explained that the difficult start resulted in him finishing in 11th place.

Chase Briscoe @ChaseBriscoe_14 Still have a lot to learn at Richmond but felt like we made gains all day. Struggled early but kept making it better and came home 11th. Another short track next week! Still have a lot to learn at Richmond but felt like we made gains all day. Struggled early but kept making it better and came home 11th. Another short track next week! https://t.co/oymuRfwh4V

On Twitter, Stewart-Haas Racing posted how Briscoe was satisfied after he battled from 25th to 11th.

Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng Briscoe battles.



From 25th and down a lap at one point to a P11 finish, the No. 14 team showed their grit. Briscoe battles.From 25th and down a lap at one point to a P11 finish, the No. 14 team showed their grit. https://t.co/LQxJRGN9oX

Chase Briscoe's performances have improved in the 2022 season compared to the 2021 season

The 27-year-old was promoted to the Cup Series in 2021, but his rookie season didn’t go as he expected.

In last year’s season, Chase Briscoe made all 36 starts, but he didn’t collect any wins. Out of his 36 starts, Briscoe only managed to lead 18 laps and secured only three top-ten finishes and zero top-fives.

The 2022 season has turned out much better so far, in part due to new cars and new wheels implemented to level the playing field. Briscoe is among the drivers who have been reaping good results with the new car.

With only seven races under his belt, Briscoe has already recorded two top-five finishes as well as two top-ten finishes. In addition to two top-five finishes, the No. 14 collected his first career win at Phoenix Raceway.

He is currently ninth in the NASCAR table standings.

