“Was really looking forward to Sonoma”: Hailie Deegan reflects on “frustrating 2 weeks” on her social media

Hailie Deegan did not have the run that she was expecting last Saturday at Sonoma Raceway. The 22-year-old Californian is currently in her maiden full-time Xfinity Series season, driving the number 15 car for AM Racing.

Hailie Deegan competed in the ARCA Menards Series in 2020 and bagged four top 5s and 17 top 10s. She finished third in points that year and also earned the Rookie of the Year honor.

Previously, she had raced for Bill McAnally Racing in the ARCA Menards Series West for two seasons and recorded three wins during her tenure. After driving for David Gilliland Racing for two years in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Deegan signed a multi-year deal with AM Racing before the start of the current season.

Unfortunately, the spark plug on her Mustang broke on Saturday. Although Deegan was able to finish the race, she wasn't happy with her P32 performance. The previous week at Portland, the results were not a lot different as the American finished 33rd and took home 4 points. Deegan took to Instagram and said,

"Really frustrating last 2 weeks. Mechanical failures in stage 1 that put us multiple laps down the last 2 races. Was really looking forward to Sonoma with it being one of my best tracks. Just got to regroup and be stronger at the next one."

Deegan won the fourth pole of her career back in 2019 at Sonoma. She was racing in the NASCAR K&N Pro West race at the time. She ended the race eighth, despite a series of cautions disrupting the event.

Deegan will next compete in the HyVee Perks 250 at IOWA Speedway on June 15. The HyVee Perks 250 is the second of three races that IOWA Speedway will host this coming weekend, the other two being the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday and the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.

Hailie Deegan's team might be on the lookout for a new crew chief after Sonoma

Hailie Deegan's former crew chief Joe Williams was relieved of his duties behind the number 15 garage towards the end of last month. According to a statement made by AM Racing on May 29, the team's Director of Competition, Matt Lucas was expected to assume the role for two races.

Reports say Lucas was supposed to serve as the interim crew chief for Hailie Deegan at Portland International Raceway and then at Sonoma Speedway. With both the races over, the seat remains empty for now. Who fills in for Joe Williams as Deegan's permanent crew chief is unknown.

Hailie Deegan currently sits 28th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series point standings with 148 points to his name. In the 14 starts that she has made this year, Deegan doesn't have any top 5 or top 10 finishes. She has suffered from three DNFs this season alone.