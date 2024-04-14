"Washed"; "Stay retired bro": NASCAR fans react to Jimmie Johnson spinning into the wall during Texas Cup practice

Seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson's return to the racetrack in Texas was yet another lackluster display by the Hall of Famer as he drew criticism from fans online.

Following his retirement from the sport in 2020, Jimmie Johnson took a two-year hiatus from NASCAR before returning to Daytona last season. Piloting the No. 84 Toyota for his team, Legacy Motor Club, Johnson is set to compete in the Cup Series for the second time this year at Texas Motor Speedway.

However, the 48-year-old's weekend in Texas has kicked off on a sour note. Competing in the practice session on Saturday, Johnson wrecked his ride with five minutes remaining in the race.

He lost control in the middle of Turns 1 and 2, ultimately colliding with the outside wall. The impact caused significant damage to the right rear, decklid, and spoiler of the vehicle.

Expand Tweet

It remains undecided whether Legacy Motor Club will opt for a backup car for Sunday's race. The collision also means that Johnson will start the Autoparts EchoPark Automotive 400 race from the rear end of the field.

Shortly after the crash, fans took to social media platforms to react to Jimmie Johnson's return. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Stay retired bro"

Expand Tweet

Another fan commented:

"Washed"

Expand Tweet

"I thought you said don’t count him out," humored another user.

"Just give it up already Jim," wrote a fourth fan.

"Please just retire in peace bro," stated a user.

"He Should Have Stayed Retired After 2020," suggested another fan.

Kyle Larson won his second consecutive pole position for Sunday's main race. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will share the front row with JGR youngster Ty Gibbs.

Jimmie Johnson reflects on his crash following practice race

Reflecting on his crash after the practice race, Johnson provided insights into the team's next steps. He stated (via TobyChristie):

"The guys are looking at the car in the garage area. There’s no doubt that the AdventHealth Toyota won’t make qualifying, but it’s unclear yet if it’s a backup car or just fixing the body and the right rear corner."

Johnson lamented the narrow lane on the track, which contributed to his loss of control. The seven-time Cup Series champion added:

"I felt we did a nice job of trying to get me ready in the simulator. Unfortunately, I just got loose going into Turn 1. I caught it, but it’s such a narrow lane that once I caught the car, I was in the marbles and kind of along for the ride then."

Jimmie Johnson's first Cup race of the year at Daytona International Speedway ended with a 28th-place finish.