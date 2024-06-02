"Wasted playoff spot"; "What just happened" - NASCAR fans react after Austin Cindric steals win from Ryan Blaney at WWT Raceway

The Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway is done and dusted. Team Penske's Austin Cindric won his second career Cup Series race over teammate Ryan Blaney in the final moments of the race on Sunday.

When the official raised the white flag, 2023 Cup Series champion Blaney’s #12 Ford slowed down as it was apparently out of gas. This allowed #2 Cindric to take the checkered flag for the first time since the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Here's a look into the final moments of the Cup Series race in Illinois:

The NASCAR fans were left divided after the surprising finish and were quick to share their views on social media.

"Wasted playoff spot," a user said.

While another fan commented:

"WHAT JUST HAPPENED HAHA,"

Another fan summed up the race by stating:

"What a finish!!! The 12 made the mistake with the fuel, the 20 had engine issues, and the 2 was there to say "thank you very much, I'll take it", it's not over until it's fully over!"

"That made me soooo sad for him(Ryan Blaney) ugh," a fan tweeted.

Whereas another user stood neutral:

"Heartbroken for Blaney & thrilled for Cindric."

Initially, it looked like #20 Christopher Bell would take a back-to-back win in the Cup Series after a dominant run, until an engine problem on #20 Toyota, with 20 laps to go, allowed #12 Blaney to get past and take a second lead over the latter's Penske teammate Cindric. But in the end, #2 Cindric secured his NASCAR playoffs for the 2024 season.

A brief into Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney's 2024 Cup Series run

The defending Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney is still struggling to find his maiden win of the season and also a chance to confirm his berth in the playoffs.

#12 Blaney, before Sunday's race at Illinois, was placed at P12 in the overall Cup Series standings, with four top-fives and five top-tens. His best finish was a second place at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this season.

Meanwhile, #2 Cindric, before his second career Cup series win on June 2, stood at P20 in the Cup Series table with one top-five and one top-ten finish so far.

NASCAR Cup Series will return for the 16th Cup Series race, the Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, next Sunday (June 9).