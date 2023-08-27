WATCH: 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan congratulates Bubba Wallace for qualifying in the NASCAR playoffs for the very first time

The final race of the 2023 regular season is done and dusted, with 23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace managing to clinch the final playoff spot this weekend. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway saw the #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver finish in P12.

This gave Wallace enough points to hold on to his post-season berth as other competitors failed to do so.

While Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing's Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski finished in P1 and P2 respectively, both drivers were already locked into the playoffs.

Bubba Wallace was in need of either a victory at the tri-oval or a solid points finish without a new winner taking the checkered flag in P1, which is exactly what happened this weekend.

After the 400-mile-long race, Wallace was seen ecstatic with his first-ever NASCAR playoffs appearance alongside his teammate Tyler Reddick. The Mobile, Alabama native was seen being congratulated by several folks from his team.

One of the key personalities to offer his congratulations was 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan.

The basketball legend was seen hugging Wallace after the race, appreciating him for his efforts during the event and throughout the regular season.

The video posted by Jeff Gluck on Twitter also showcased Wallace's crew chief Booty Barker as a part of the celebrations as the #23 crew prepared to head into the postseason.

Bubba Wallace speaks on his game plan heading into the 2023 NASCAR playoffs

Ticking off another checkbox in a career that has seen slow but steady progress, Bubba Wallace seems to be as ecstatic as ever heading into the playoffs this year.

The #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver was in good spirits as he spoke about what he and the team could achieve going forward in an interview with Bob Pockrass. He said:

"I think we can do some damage. Obviously, looking back at our first round in the owner's playoffs, the owner's points last year were really solid. We just got to create the longevity of that and make the most of it, make it last no matter if we get knocked out in Round 1. Doesn't matter, we gotta go out and continue to fight because you can continue to climb your way up in points."

The 2023 playoffs kick off next weekend at Darlington Raceway as drivers take part in the Cook Out Southern 500.