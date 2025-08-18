WATCH: Alex Bowman expresses his frustration to Shane van Gisbergen during the cooldown lap at Richmond

After the Richmond race, Alex Bowman was seen complaining visibly to Shane van Gisbergen about the way the Kiwi had raced him in the late laps. Bowman seemed irked as SVG was a lap down and appeared to be in the way of the HMS driver trying to track down race winner Austin Dillon. This had angered Bowman, who had felt that SVG was not racing him fairly, even though he was a lapped car.During the cooldown lap, Bowman weaved past the car of SVG, and used a hand gesture indicating that he was not pleased with this behaviour. Bowman had also voiced his frustration on the radio during the race, complaining about lapped traffic, particularly citing SVG and Jesse Love as obstacles that robbed him of a potential win. Post-race, Bowman acknowledged his emotions and said:&quot;A couple favors. I sure complained about it on the radio, but that's just part of what we do, so...vented a little bit, but had a really good Ally 48 in the last run. Just broke the tires off too much in lap traffic. Didn't get any breaks. That made me kind of work the rears harder than I need to. Just need to be a little better through there to get to him. I certainly think we had the better car. Unfortunately, didn't get there.&quot;Steven Taranto shared a video from SVG’s car, which showcased this moment:It has been a season of resilience, near misses and stiff competition for Alex Bowman. Going into the final regular season race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series, he is holding on to the final playoff spot.Bowman hasn't notched a race win this year, but he has been competitive, scoring multiple top-five and top-10 runs and keeping himself in the playoff hunt on the bubble. His runner-up finish at Richmond was a top-notch effort, but it was once again the case of so close yet so far.Alex Bowman credits seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson for success at Dover trackMeanwhile, Alex Bowman has enjoyed impressive success at Dover Motor Speedway, which he credits in part to the mentorship of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. Bowman admitted after the Dover race that he struggled at the track until he learned valuable lessons from Johnson while they were teammates.Bowman feels that this helped transform his results at the track. Since these early learning experiences, he has established Dover as one of his best tracks, highlighted by a victory in May 2021 where he led 98 laps, and a streak of five top-five finishes in his last six starts.&quot;I always circle this place. I love this racetrack. I enjoy it. I learned a lot from being teammates with Jimmy here. I was pretty terrible until then, and I learned a lot from him. We went on a run where we didn't finish outside the top five for forever, like until last year, really. Yeah, it's been a good place for us,&quot; Alex Bowman said via Kelly Crandall.Alex Bowman missed the 2023 Dover race due to injury, but returned the following year to finish eighth after a strong run starting from ninth, demonstrating continued comfort and capability on the 1-mile oval. This year, he finished third at the track.