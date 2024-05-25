WATCH: Austin Hill aggressively sends Cole Custer spinning at Charlotte Xfinity race

Drivers Austin Hill and Cole Custer were involved in a late scuffle at the NASCAR Xfinity Series Spring Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday.

The 2023 Xfinity Series champion Custer and the #21 Chevy driver Hill were battling to get into the top 15 with 17 laps to go when Hill clipped the bumper of Custer's #00 Ford. An aggressive move by the 30-year-old Hill forced Custer into a high-speed spin and a harder hit into the inside wall. It started when Hill was doored by Custer on the straightway that cut a tire on the #21 Chevy. As a result, Hill kept the throttle down in retaliation.

Here is the incident that took place between the two Xfinity drivers:

The clash between the SHR driver Custer and RCR driver Hill led to a final restart, which resulted in a P25 and P32 finish for the drivers respectively. The 12th Xfinity race of the 2024 season witnessed Chase Elliott's first Xfinity Series race win since 2016 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Cole Custer reacts to Austin Hill's intentional wreck

Saturday's Xfinity race at Charlotte Motor Speedway witnessed a late-race incident between Cole Custer and Austin Hill, where the latter seemingly wrecked Custer's Ford intentionally.

Speaking with Frontstretch, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Custer talked about the hard hit from Hill that sent him spinning on the racetrack. He said:

"He put me in the fence of (Turn) four, and we hit on the front stretch. I was going to pinch him down, and He decided to try and side-draft me, and we hit again. I’m not sure if he blew a tire into one or what happened to one. Then he tried to kill me on the backstretch. He held it full throttle until he wrecked our car and killed the rear clip, slapped my head against the back of the headrest".

The 26-year-old Custer added that he doesn't mind hard racing as long as doesn't lead to an intentional wreck. Custer then deemed this "ridiculous" while talking in the interview. He added:

"He (Austin Hill) wants to drive like a pissed off teenager and its ridiculous. That's why … I've said enough, I think."

Currently, Hill and Custer are placed at P1 and P3 respectively in the overall Xfinity Series standings with a margin of 21 points between them.