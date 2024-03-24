WATCH: Bizzare incident unfolds in NASCAR Truck Series race at COTA as Marco Andretti loses both rear wheels

In one of the most bizzare incidents in recent NASCAR history, Marco Andretti's back rear housing completely came out from his vehicle during the recent NASCAR Truck Series race at COTA.

Truck Series action was back at Circuit of the Americas this week. A chaotic race that featured multiple cautions, driver pileups and overtimes, also happened to feature one of the weirdest incidents the sport has seen.

Andretti, part-time Truck Series driver for Roper Racing, was involved in an experience which brought his afternoon to an early end on Saturday. The 37-year-old driver, piloting his No. 4 Chevrolet, spun out of the blue at Turn 11 of the circuit, bringing out the caution flag.

However, what caused this spun was the No. 4 Chevrolet's entire rear end housing coming off as the vehicle's rear axle broke loose with two laps remaining. The unexpected incident caused Andretti a DNF in the fourth Truck Series race of his career and he ended up in the 31st position.

Following the conclusion of the Truck race, reports emerged that NASCAR would conduct a thorough review of the rear axle. He intends to examine the circumstances surrounding Andretti's unusual incident.

The incident not only added a new dimension to the race but also raised questions about the safety and integrity of the equipment used in NASCAR competition.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race at COTA?

The fifth Truck race of the season, XPEL 225, was won by Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim. Heim led a total of 31 laps, which was more than two-thirds of the entire race, to finish ahead of teammate Taylor Gray.

Ty Majeski finished third, whereas pole-starter Connor Zilisch secured a fourth-place finish. Full-time Cup Series driver Ross Chastain took reins of the No. 45 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports as he drove home to fifth-place finish.

Jack Hawksworth, Ben Rhodes, Christian Eckes, Dean Thompson and Tanner Gray rounded out the top 10.

Heim's win comes on the back of a successful 2023 campaign which saw the 21-year-old reach the Championship 4 field. With the win, Heim has virtually secured his playoff birth. The Toyota No. 17 driver leads the Truck Series standings with 207 points to his name, having secured four top-five finishes in five races so far.