HMS' Chase Elliott honors boss Rick Hendrick and Linda with Charlotte Xfinity triumph: "Super special to win with a 17 on the car"

Chase Elliott was elated after his NASCAR Xfinity Series race win at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 28-year-old driver made his first start with the HMS No. 17 team in the Xfinity Series this season.

Hendrick Motorsports announced at the start of the season that it would run ten races in the Xfinity Series with it's No. 17 Chevrolet car. On Saturday, ahead of Memorial Day weekend, Chase Elliott, who previously won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship in 2014, ran his first race in the series at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The 28-year-old faced early difficulties during the race but remained competitive throughout. The turning point came late in the race when a caution for a spin by Ryan Ellis on lap 171 of 200 brought most teams to pit road.

Unlike many of his competitors, Elliott's team had saved a complete set of new tires for this critical moment. This strategic move, orchestrated by crew chief Greg Ives, allowed Elliott to gain a crucial advantage.

With 17 laps remaining, Elliott maneuvered around Sam Mayer, who was on worn tires, to take the lead for the first time. He then successfully navigated a final restart and held off a hard-charging Brandon Jones, ultimately winning by 0.500 seconds.

Reflecting on his victory, Elliott praised his team's strategy and execution. Speaking to Fox Sports' Josh Berry after the race win, he said:

"My team did a really good job. Greg (Ives, crew chief) made a good call on the tires, and I think ultimately that was what won us the race. I felt I needed a little bit with my balance and make as much pace as (Justin Allgaier) and a couple of those other guys."

Chase Elliott also highlighted the significance of winning with the No. 17 car, a tribute to Ricky Hendrick, HMS owner Rick Hendrick's late son. He added:

"Hats off to everybody at Hendrick Motorsports. It’s super-special to win with the No. 17 on the car for the boss (Rick Hendrick) and Linda. Obviously, a great honor with the Ricky Hendrick (paint) scheme. It means a lot to all of us to be a part of this."

Full results of the Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway as Chase Elliott wins

1. Chase Elliott (#17)

2. Brandon Jones (#9)

3. Sammy Smith (#8)

4. Sam Mayer (#1)

5. AJ Allmendinger (#16)

6. Kyle Busch (#33)

7. Ryan Sieg (#39)

8. Josh Williams (#11)

9. Ty Gibbs (#20)

10. Noah Gragson (#30)

11. Kyle Weatherman (#91)

12. Taylor Gray (#19)

13. Jeremy Clements (#51)

14. Parker Retzlaff (#31)

15. Shane van Gisbergen (#97)

16. Anthony Alfredo (#5)

17. Jeb Burton (#27)

18. Chandler Smith (#81)

19. Kyle Sieg (#28)

20. Hailie Deegan (#15)

21. JJ Yeley (#14)

22. Dawson Cram (#4)

23. Leland Honeyman, Jr. (#42)

24. Garrett Smithley (#6)

25. Austin Hill (#21)

26. Matt DiBenedetto (#38)

27. Ryan Ellis (#43)

28. Jesse Love (#2)

29. Natalie Decker (#92)

30. Patrick Emerling (#07)

31. Brennan Poole (#44)

32. Cole Custer (#00)

33. Justin Allgaier (#7)

34. Dean Thompson (#26)

35. Blaine Perkins (#29)

36. Sheldon Creed (#18)

37. Parker Kligerman (#48)

38. Riley Herbst (#98)

Chase Elliott will now turn his focus towards the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 race on Sunday. He will start the race from fifth position.