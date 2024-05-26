WATCH: Bubba Wallace & Amanda reveal baby's gender in eggcellent video

Bubba Wallace recently announced the gender of his child with his wife Amanda Wallace. The 23XI Racing driver took to social media to share the joyful news that they are expecting a baby boy.

The couple, who married on December 31, 2022, had a memorable celebration to ring in the New Year. Bubba Wallace had just completed an exceptional season in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, advancing to the Round of 12, which added to the festive atmosphere. Shortly after their wedding, the Wallaces announced Amanda's pregnancy.

Wallace devised a one-of-a-kind gender reveal that involved a treasure hunt for Easter eggs. With the help of friends, he hid 23 eggs around their home. Inside the eggs were necklaces—12 blue representing a boy and 11 pink representing a girl. Bubba and Amanda, both dressed in colors corresponding to their guesses (Bubba in blue and Amanda in pink), began cracking open the eggs to discover the necklaces inside.

Initially, Amanda seemed to be in the lead, but Bubba made a strong comeback, eventually revealing the twelfth blue necklace, confirming that they were expecting a boy. The reveal was met with cheers and confetti, with Wallace’s good friend and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney adding to the celebration by pulling on one of the confetti tubes.

Wallace shared the news on his social media accounts, where his self-deprecating humor was on full display.

"Looks like we’re going to have another little Bubba running around!" he joked.

Bubba Wallace sheds light on the birth of his son

In a media interaction ahead of the upcoming Coca-Cola 600, Wallace expressed his excitement about becoming a father and shared more about his thoughts on fatherhood. He made it clear that he had no intention of naming his son after himself. He said:

"No definitely not Bubba Jr. As if people thought I was enough, now you gotta deal with another little sh*thead of me running around causing havoc, pi**ing people off."

Bubba Wallace also took the opportunity to praise his wife Amanda for how well she has handled the pregnancy. He added:

"Amanda's been really great. Got through her first trimester woes. She's glowing now. It's fun to watch her get bigger and embrace it all and just go through the motions of everything."

Bubba Wallace will take his No. 23 Toyota to Charlotte Motor Speedway as he enters the fifteenth race of the season, the Coca-Cola 600. He will start the race from 12th position.