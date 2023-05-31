WATCH: Bubba Wallace and Aric Almirola shoving each other on the pit road during NASCAR race at Charlotte

The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway spelled good results for 23XI Racing as a team, with Bubba Wallace leading the charge with an ultimate P4 finish.

Followed by his teammate Tyler Reddick in P5, the team managed to get double top-5 finishes at the 1.5-mile-long track, after a total of 600 miles of racing in the event.

The longest race of the NASCAR Cup Series season, however, saw interruption due to rain showers during the event, which caused drivers and teams to park up in the pit lane due to the delay. The event was postponed to Monday as showers did not seem to ease up around the area, with a short rain delay during the event's Monday running as well.

One notable event during this time on Monday was the altercation between Bubba Wallace and Aric Almirola which was caught on camera by a fan in the grandstands. Almirola was seen shoving the 23XI Racing driver after an exchange of words between the two.

Aric Almirola and Bubba Wallace on pit road during the rain delay.

Fans later found out the reason for the altercations came down to on-track etiquette. Both drivers clearly were not happy with each other's manners on the track. Bubba Wallace elaborated on the tussle in an interview later and said:

"Just passionate, we were racing hard for the second stage. When you walk around with two faces, that's what you get."

Bubba Wallace said the exchange with Aric Almirola was just passion and he wasn't surprised at Almirola's shove: "When you walk around with two faces, that's what you get."

Aric Almirola's take on altercation with Bubba Wallace at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The story from the flip side of the coin seems to unfold more as Bubba Wallace and Aric Almirola decided to push and shove each other on the track last weekend.

Almirola elaborated on his side of the story as well in an interview, where the #10 Ford Mustang driver said:

"I gave him a alot of room and I felt like he was racing me pretty dirty, and I let him go and then he shot me the bird, so I just went to ask him why he shot me the bird. Then he started mouthing off and cussing at me. I just told him I wasn't gonna have that."

Aric Almirola said he wasn't going to take a cussing from Bubba Wallace after Almirola approached him wondering why he flipped him the bird after Almirola felt Wallace raced him dirty.

While Almirola has claimed to have squashed any rivalry that was present between him and Bubba Wallace, the 23XI Racing driver spoke nothing to that effect.

Watch out for the #10 Ford and #23 Toyota around each other next weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway for the Enjoy Illinois 300.

