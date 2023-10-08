WATCH: Bubba Wallace celebrates with teammate Tyler Reddick after qualifying P4 for the Round of 12 elimination race at Charlotte

23XI Racing drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick lit up the timing screens at the Charlotte Roval on Saturday as both drivers qualified in the top 4 for the Bank of America Roval 400 elimination race this Sunday, October 8.

The 23XI Racing duo hit the ground running at the Charlotte Motor Speedway as Wallace topped the practice session with Reddick close behind. The drivers retained their speed in the qualifying session but swapped places.

Tyler Reddick found more speed as he claimed pole position for Sunday's elimination race, with Bubba Wallace securing a second-row start. Wallace, who recently claimed pole position at Texas, was jubilant with the team efforts post-qualifying session as he celebrated with his teammate.

Here is the clip of the 23XI Racing teammates sharing a moment after the Saturday session:

Heading into the Round-of-12 elimination race, both Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick find themselves below the cutline. The #23 Toyota driver currently has a nine-point deficit, while the #45 driver is only two points adrift of the eighth place.

Wallace has a sixth-place best finish on the 2.28-mile track while Reddick boasts a second-place result, that he achieved in 2021. The solid starting position this Sunday has put both the drivers in prime position to collect points and seal the victory, as they hope to advance to the Round of 8.

Bubba Wallace honored by the city of Concord for his achievements

The 23XI Racing driver is having the best Cup Series campaign of his career as he has managed to advance into the Round of 12 and could still make in-roads into the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Witnessing Wallace's stellar achievements in the Cup Series this season, the City of Concord in North Carolina has shown its appreciation for the #23 Toyota driver in a special ceremony.

William C. Dusch, Concord City Mayor, along with the City Council of Concord, has declared that the days of October 6-8 will be Bubba Wallace appreciation day. Wallace acknowledged the appreciation coming from Michael Jordan's home state as he wrote on Instagram:

"Humbled and honored. If you would have told me when I started racing that there would be a 'Bubba Wallace Appreciation Day', there’s no way I’d believe you. Thanks to all of you that have been there and continue to be there."

Wallace who turns 30 this Sunday, October 8, hopes to celebrate the tremendous achievements on and off the track by advancing into the Round of 8 at the Charlotte Roval.