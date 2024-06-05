WATCH: Bubba Wallace embraces cold water therapy after dismal show at Enjoy Illinois 300

After the Enjoy Illinois 300 race at the World Wide Technology Raceway, two-time NASCAR race winner Bubba Wallace took some time out to relax and rejuvenate ahead of the weekend at Sonoma Raceway. The #23 driver shared a clip of his cold water therapy on Instagram.

Wallace had an average start to the 2024 season. However, with some decent results at Martinsville Speedway (51 points), Texas Motor Speedway (40 points), Daytona International Speedway (39 points), and Charlotte Motor Speedway (39 points), the Alabama-based racer has managed to gain a spot in the playoffs.

Keeping the momentum from the Coca-Cola 600 race, Wallace qualified in 8th place at the WWT Raceway. However, all efforts to maximize on a good qualification were lost during the recent race, with some poor calls in terms of strategy. This led to Wallace ending the race in 21st place after Stage 3. However, the saving grace of the race were the 16 points he earned, making sure he stayed in the Playoffs for now.

Now, in order to take the pressure off and help his body recover from a hard-fought but dismal Enjoy Illinois 300 race weekend, Wallace has undergone cold-water therapy by Renu Therapy (@renutherapy). He has also shared a video about it on Instagram with the following caption:

"From 130°F inside the race car to 48°F inside the cold plunge. This @renutherapy tank is the real deal🥶😮‍💨"

With the season nearing the halfway mark, Wallace seems to be positive about his chances in the playoffs.

A brief look at the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff standings post-Enjoy Illinois 300 race

With the NASCAR Playoffs set to begin on September 8, all drivers are pushing to claim a spot in the iconic elimination-style rounds to win the championship. Nine spots have been guaranteed thus far this season with sufficient victories.

The Playoffs are divided into four parts: Round of 16, Round of 12, Round of 8, and Championship four. The first three stages consist of three races each. With each stage, the bottom four drivers are eliminated, thereby leaving us with the final four drivers who will battle it out in a winner-take-all race at Phoenix Raceway on November 10.

The drivers set to enter the next stage of the championships are Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, and Daniel Saurez.

Other drivers currently in contention for the next seven places are Martin Truex Jr, Ty Gibbs, Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, and Chris Buescher. However, with 11 races still to go for the playoffs begin, these seven drivers will have to battle hard with the rest of the grid (18 drivers) to claim the spots.