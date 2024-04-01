Watch: Bubba Wallace issues apology to Kyle Larson after Richmond Cup race contact

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace was spotted offering an apology to a familiar face in Kyle Larson after the NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway.

Kyle Larson and Bubba Wallace, two drivers who have not been the best of friends on the NASCAR circuit, played a crucial role in deciding the result of the recent NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 race at Richmond Raceway. With merely two laps to go, Wallace, piloting his No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing, made contact with Larson's No. 5 Chevrolet on the 398th lap of the 400-lap event.

As a result of the contact, Kyle Larson spun, bringing out the caution flag and sending the race into overtime. With five more laps being added, Martin Truex Jr., who was seemingly cruising to a dominant victory, was bested by his teammate Denny Hamlin during a pit stop ahead of overtime.

With Hamlin securing first place and subsequently the victory, Truex dropped down to fourth, with Larson gaining a spot to finish the race in third position. Wallace, meanwhile, settled for a 13th-place finish.

Nevertheless, as Kyle Larson was speaking to the media following the race, Bubba Wallace disrupted the interview and hugged the Hendrick Motorsports driver. Wallace expressed remorse for his role in the incident, acknowledging that the contact was not intentional but recognizing the impact it had on both Larson and his own race.

Larson, displaying a gracious demeanor, reassured Wallace during a post-race interview that he harbored no ill feelings towards him. He said:

"It’s all good. Hey, it all worked out for me. It’s all good. It’s all good."

Bubba Wallace on contact with Kyle Larson in Richmond

Speaking to Bob Pockrass, Wallace admitted to getting loose on the track and recognized the swift repercussions of karma in the sport. Bubba Wallace stated after the race:

"Got loose. Karma’s a real thing. Cost us but…I was really content with fifth, had a good run but just got loose…I’ll apologize to the #5 team. Not intentional by any means but karma’s quick in this sport for sure."

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson, who was speaking with Fox journalist Jamie Little, stated:

"Thankfully it all kind of just worked out. I didn’t — I only lost whatever, a spot to Bubba [Wallace], and to [William] Byron there. I was able to keep it going."

Notably, this wasn't the first time Wallace and Larson have locked horns in an on-track interaction. During the South Point 400 NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2022, Wallace was involved in a confrontation with Larson and was subsequently suspended for two races.