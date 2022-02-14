Watch: Bubba Wallace Jr. drops hilarious promo with McDonald’s

Bubba Wallace Jr., a six-time Camping World Truck Series champion, posted a humorous promo with McDonald’s on his social media.

In the recently concluded Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Coliseum, the #23 Toyota Camry driver finished in 18th position. The event marked the debut of the Next Gen car.

Subsequent to his collaboration with the fast-food company, Wallace Jr. shared a 15-second video on Twitter with a caption saying:

“RT if this is you when it’s your turn. @McDonalds #mcdpartner”

Bubba Wallace Jr. posts heartbroken note before start of NASCAR season

Bubba Wallace Jr.’s closest friend, Wendell Scott Jr., passed away before the start of the 2022 Cup Series. A prominent figure in NASCAR, the son of NASCAR legend Wendell Scott Sr. died earlier this week. Wallace Jr. had grown close with him over the former's racing career and also shared a special bond with his family.

After winning at Talladega Superspeedway last year, the 23XI Racing driver revealed how special the family was to him by immediately getting on the phone with Scott Jr.'s brother Franklin. Later, Franklin shared the conversation on the NASCAR Race Hub.

There's just a week left until the start of the NASCAR season. Wallace Jr., however, didn’t hide his emotions or the importance of the role that Scott Jr. played in his life. Tweeting a heartbreaking note, he wrote:

“Damn gonna miss the texts after every race from the big bro! Meet Jr in 2008 at Franklin county Speedway, he made a lot happen for me thru my career! May one of the best rest easy! Love you bro”

Bubba Wallace @BubbaWallace gonna miss the texts after every race from the big bro!



Meet Jr in 2008 at Franklin county Speedway, he made a lot happen for me thru my career!



On Wendell’s death, NASCAR released a statement saying:

“From his younger days working on his father’s race car, Wendell Scott Jr.’s passion for racing helped lift his father to the pinnacle of our sport. When his time as a competitor concluded, Wendell dedicated his life to preserving – and growing – his father’s rich legacy. NASCAR is saddened to learn of his passing, and extends its deepest condolences to the entire Scott family during this difficult time.”

