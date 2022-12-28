WATCH: Bubba Wallace Jr. receives the most boos of any NASCAR driver during intros

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season was a topsy-turvy one for Bubba Wallace Jr. and the #23 23XI Racing Toyota team. Despite failing to make the playoffs in the Cup Series for the sixth consecutive year, the #23 Toyota driver still accomplished his best Cup season till date, which was highlighted by his dominant performance at Kansas Speedway to score his second career Cup victory.

However, the final round of the season was one Bubba Wallace Jr. will want to forget after receiving a one-race suspension for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson during the playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Some pushes and shoves after they wreck. Bubba Wallace is NOT HAPPY with Kyle Larson.Some pushes and shoves after they wreck. #NASCAR Bubba Wallace is NOT HAPPY with Kyle Larson.Some pushes and shoves after they wreck. #NASCAR https://t.co/aaAn0idrJp

Following a one-race suspension, Wallace Jr. made his appearance at Martinsville Speedway for the final race of Round of 8 where he received a cacophony of boos from unhappy NASCAR fans.

NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck shared the video with the caption which reads:

“Most boos in driver intros: Bubba Wallace, and it wasn’t very close (way more than Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs).”

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck Most boos in driver intros: Bubba Wallace, and it wasn’t very close (way more than Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs). Most boos in driver intros: Bubba Wallace, and it wasn’t very close (way more than Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs). https://t.co/wti0kneWC1

In the video, not only was Bubba Wallace Jr. booed when he entered the race, but booing him was far worse than booing anyone else.

Bubba Wallace Jr. takes his teammate's car into Victory Lane at Kansas Speedway

Driving the Kurt Busch #45 Toyota Camry, Bubba Wallace Jr. secured his first win of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. He reached Victory Lane after beating Denny Hamlin in the closing laps of the Hollywood Casino 400.

Ahead of the playoff race, Wallace Jr. switched to Busch’s #45 car to keep the car eligible for owners’ championship and he managed to qualify the #45 team for the second round of the playoffs with a win.

Speaking about his dominating win at Kansas Speedway, Wallace Jr. said:

"Man, just so proud of this team, so proud of the effort that they put in each and every week. Just thankful for the opportunity, right? Took this jump from an idea two years ago from a text from Denny before it all even happened."

He continued:

"Just so proud. Pit crew was awesome today. We had one loose wheel. Just thankful. Thanks for the opportunity, and thankful to shut the hell up for a lot of people.”

Bubba Wallace Jr. and #23 23XI Racing Toyota team will next be seen in action in the Cup Series at the Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

