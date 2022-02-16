Watch: Bubba Wallace Jr.'s new McDonald's paint scheme for NASCAR 2022 season

The 23XI Racing team has revealed the new McDonald’s paint scheme for the car that Bubba Wallace Jr. will drive in the 2022 NASCAR season. Wallace would like to start the 2022 season with a victory at Daytona 500 on February 20.

The Next Gen car has a red painted front, and a white painted back. It also features the McDonald’s logo on the hood, along with burgers and fries on the sides. The Next Gen car doors feature Michael Jordan’s iconic No. 23.

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin own the team and 23XI Racing took to social media to celebrate its unveiling.

Take a look:

The other sponsors of NASCAR team 23XI Racing are DoorDash, Wheaties, MoneyLion, Leidos, Monster Energy, Jordan and Root Insurance.

Bubba Wallace Jr. will compete in his fifth NASCAR Cup Series season

Bubba Wallace Jr. will be in his fifth full-time season and second with 23XI Racing in the Cup series.

He has the required skills to be able to produce outstanding performances. The #23 Toyota Camry driver has the support from his owners and also a tough car to go with it now.

The 23XI Racing team posted Wallace Jr.'s post with the caption saying:

“Just a 𝙩𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙚 of what we've been 𝙘𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙞𝙣' up”

23XI Racing @23XIRacing Just a 𝙩𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙚 of what we've been 𝙘𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙞𝙣' up Just a 𝙩𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙚 of what we've been 𝙘𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙞𝙣' up 👀🍟 https://t.co/HOY8VKVOlW

The Busch Light Clash exhibition race at the Los Angeles Coliseum recently concluded, where Wallace finished in 18th position. The 2022 NASCAR season will kick off this week at Daytona 500.

In the fall of 2021, in a race at Talladega Super speedway, Bubba Wallace Jr. became the second black driver in nearly 58 years to win the Cup Series.

He finished runner-up to William Byron for Sunoco Rookie of the Year in 2018. In his debut NASCAR season, he also finished second in the Daytona 500.

Wallace won six overall Camping World Truck Series. He became the first African-American since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott to win the NASCAR race on his way to Victory Lane in Martinsville in 2013.

Edited by Adam Dickson