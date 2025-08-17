WATCH: Bubba Wallace’s hunt for second NASCAR win of the season ruined by pit stop; ally Toyota crew steps in

Bubba Wallace, in an attempt to clinch his second win of the season, performed an improvised pit stop reminiscent of Christopher Bell from Las Vegas. After being released from his pit stop too quickly with his left front tire not fully secured, the 23XI Racing driver went onto the #19 pit lane.In the Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Bell was stuck in a grave case after his own pit crew did not fix his left front tire as tightly as it should have been during a pit stop. As a potential loosely mounted wheel penalty could have been quite dangerous, his crew chief, Adam Stevens, had Bell come into the pit stall of his teammate, Chase Briscoe, where Briscoe's crew promptly tightened the wheel.Much like Bell, Wallace also relied on Briscoe's crew. The JGR Toyota pit crew reattached his wheel after he was released too quickly from his pit box. At the time, Wallace was running in second place but rejoined the field in 31st position after pitting.Watch how the pit stop went in full as shared by Steven Taranto on X:Bubba Wallace has already secured his spot in the NASCAR playoffs courtesy of his win at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 31-year-old finds himself 10th in the Cup Series standings and is enjoying a strong season with 23XI Racing.Wallace's teammate Tyler Reddick is also expected to make the playoffs but will need to perform well in the final regular season race at Daytona to secure his spot.Bubba Wallace breaks down his playoff mindset ahead of Darlington openerBubba Wallace is entering the 2025 NASCAR playoffs with a strong and focused mindset, acknowledging the mental and physical preparation required for the challenge ahead.Wallace expressed excitement about the upcoming Round of 16 opener at Darlington Raceway on August 31, a track known for its unique, egg-shaped layout and varying banking in the turns. He highlighted Darlington as a fun but demanding track where he has gained experience and speed, including winning the pole last year, while emphasizing the importance of being mentally and physically ready to compete at the highest level.“Looking forward to Darlington. It's been a fun track to learn and figure out, and continue to gain speed there. Sitting on the pole there last year was really really cool. It's a lot of work, you know, when we get to Darlington, the playoffs start. So just got to be mentally and physically ready, but looking forward to the challenge,” Bubba Wallace said (via Fronstretch 2:45 onwards).Wallace's season has featured a run of consistent performances since a 26th-place finish at Sonoma in July, including three top-10 finishes that helped him become playoff eligible by snapping a 100-race winless streak at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway earlier in the season.