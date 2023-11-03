WATCH: Bubba Wallace's sponsor reveals Star Wars-inspired livery with Mark Hamill aka Luke Skywalker

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace will be seen sporting yet another new livery at this season's final NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix. While the Championship 4 drivers try and decide the winner of the ultimate prize, it is up to other drivers to have another chance at winning before the off-season.

With 23XI Racing already known for their unique takes on liveries as well as driver race suits, the team owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan certainly will not disappoint this Sunday.

With a collaboration between iconic Star Wars character Luke Skywalker played by Mark Hamill, Bubba Wallace's #23 Toyota Camry TRD will bear the "X-Wing" livery. Courtesy of sportswear company and sponsor of the #23 Toyota Camry TRD in the Cup Series, Columbia, their Stars Wars collection will be promoted by Wallace during the race on Sunday.

Wallace's teammate Tyler Reddick also has a Star Wars-inspired livery for the upcoming race with the #45 'Tie Fighter' Toyota Camry TRD.

Will Bubba Wallace's #23 'X-Wing' Toyota Camry TRD be available as a die-cast?

NASCAR's official die-cast manufacturer Lionel Racing seems to have gotten stuck in hurdles as the company seeks approval to make officially licensed die-casts of the new paint scheme on Bubba Wallace's car this weekend.

23XI Racing's president Steve Lauletta elaborated on the reason behind the delay in the process and told checkeredflag.co.uk:

“We are all working on it but as you can imagine a lot of different brands involved but all fans should know we are trying and doing our best to deliver this program to the fullest.”

Lauletta also put the delay in production of the highly anticipated die-casts down to Lionel Racing's minimum order policy. The policy requires a minimum of 2500 pre-orders for the 1:64 scale model to go into production, along with 500 pre-orders for the 1:24 scale model.

Lauletta replied to a fan's request on the matter on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Tell Lionel to change their minimum guarantee (it’s always about the $$$) and we can get everyone aligned as we for sure want to make it happen."

Meanwhile, watch Bubba Wallace race the actual car on the track this weekend as the sport prepares to crown a champion of the 2023 Cup Series season. The Xfinity Series as well as Truck Series also end their seasons this weekend at Phoenix Raceway.