WATCH: Bubba Wallace throws out the first ceremonial pitch for Tennessee vs Xavier baseball game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace’s ceremonial pitch set the field for the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday. Wallace was wearing a gray cap with the letter “T” written in orange, which suggests that he was rooting for Tennessee.

The NCAA baseball game took place on March 5 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Wallace threw the ball as the crowd cheered on. He posted a clip of his ceremonial pitch on Instagram a few hours ago with the following caption:

“Fast ball 💨🍊 GBO!!”

Bubba Wallace brought the Tennessee Volunteers some luck, as they dominated the game. The score at the end was 13-1 in favor of Tennessee.

Wallace himself is ahead of his fourth race of the season, which is expected to kick off on Sunday, March 9. Last week at COTA, the 23XI Racing driver finished 20th, scoring 30 points on the way, thanks to his win in Stage 1. Fellow Toyota driver Christopher Bell won the race, marking his second consecutive victory this season.

As of now, Wallace sits sixth in the NASCAR Cup Series driver standings with 94 points to his name. He has been winless for years now and is currently vying for his first victory of the season. His teammate, Tyler Reddick, is also looking forward to winning his first race of the year.

Fans can catch Bubba Wallace in action this coming weekend at Phoenix Raceway. The 312-lap race will air on Fox Sports 1 from 3:30 pm ET onwards. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage on the same.

“He’s in a good place right now”- Tyler Reddick voices thoughts on how fatherhood has changed Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick share a laugh on the grid during practice for the NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 20, 2024 - Source: Getty

In September 2024, Bubba Wallace and his wife, Amanda, were blessed with a baby boy, who the couple lovingly named Becks Hayden. They announced the big news through a post on Instagram.

Tyler Reddick is also a father and, therefore, knows how fatherhood can change one’s approach towards work and life. Reflecting on the shift of his teammate’s mentality behind the wheel, the Californian said (via NASCAR):

“I think he’s got a good approach right now and am excited to see how he continues to grow and change at being a dad and how that affects racing for him. He seems like he’s in a good place right now."

Wallace has led 22 laps so far this season and amassed one top-10 finish, which came in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Notably, Wallace was among the only three Toyota drivers finishing inside the top 10 that day.

Reddick fell back to P19, while 23XI Racing newcomer Riley Herbst placed 17th.

