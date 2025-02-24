WATCH: Carson Hocevar and ‘mentor’ Ross Chastain shake hands after a serious post-race chat in Atlanta

A video posted on social media captures a moment between Ross Chastain and Carson Hocevar following the NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta. The clip shows Chastain pulling Hocevar aside for a discussion that ends in a handshake.

Ross Chastain, a Trackhouse Racing driver, had a post-race conversation with rookie Carson Hocevar after an intense finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The video shows Chastain and Hocevar engaged in what appears to be a serious discussion before they shake hands and part ways.

The interaction took place after the race restarted on Lap 264. At the restart, Kyle Larson took the lead from the outside while Chastain was on the inside. Hocevar moved to the middle lane, which resulted in Ross Chastain losing positions. Eventually, Larson took the lead as the field spread out.

Matt Weaver, a motorsports journalist for Sportsnaut, uploaded the video on X. He captioned it,

“Ross pulls Carson aside for a conversation that ends in a handshake. They're close and Carson views Ross as a mentor”

Ross Chastain has openly supported Carson Hocevar. Chastain, who has faced his share of criticism for aggressive racing, understands Hocevar’s challenges and potential. He previously said (via Bob Pockrass),

"I think back to what I was doing at 20 years old and I wasn’t that fast. I am constantly amazed at how he makes speed with these cars. And then off the track, he has enough people to deal with around him that is there to help him grow and grow with him for the long haul. Because he’s so fast, they are invested in growing with him."

Carson Hocevar, who joined Spire Motorsports for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, has had a challenging rookie campaign. Before making the jump to the Cup Series, he spent three full seasons with Niece Motorsports in the Truck Series, where he developed a reputation for aggressive driving. Despite making it to the Championship 4 field in the Truck Series, his change to Cup racing has been turbulent, with only two top-10 finishes in 19 races.

His aggressive style has often drawn criticism. One of his most controversial moments occurred at the Ally 400 in Nashville, where he was penalized for intentionally spinning Harrison Burton. NASCAR issued a $50,000 fine and a 25-point penalty for the incident.

A change in Ross Chastain’s driving style. Is it due to Rick Hendricks' warnings? Fans speculate

In contrast to his previous aggressive reputation, Ross Chastain’s approach appears to have changed in recent seasons. As sourced via Autogear, some NASCAR fans speculate that his change is due to pressure from Hendrick Motorsports, particularly after multiple on-track clashes with Kyle Larson. Rick Hendrick himself warned Chastain in 2023, saying,

"If you wreck our cars, you’re going to get it back. I’m loyal to Chevrolet, but when somebody runs over us, then I expect my guys to hold their ground. He doesn’t have to be that aggressive."

Chastain’s aggressive style once made him a feared competitor. He was involved in high-profile incidents with drivers like Denny Hamlin and even got into a physical altercation with Noah Gragson. However, after Hendrick’s warning, Chastain’s performances saw a decline.

In 2022, he was the championship runner-up with two wins. The following year, he dropped to ninth, and in 2024, he fell further to 19th in the standings, managing to get only one win at Kansas Speedway.

