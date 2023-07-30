WATCH: Chandler Smith hitting the wall on purpose after losing his brakes

Chandler Smith drives the no.16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. While flying down the main straight during the NASCAR Xfinity Road America 180 on Saturday, something snapped in his car, and he went crashing into the wall.

The brake rotor in his Chevrolet exploded during lap 21 and he went speeding down the front stretch at a high speed. He tried to slow the car down by turning left in turn one but went straight into the concrete barriers.

Watch the scary incident of Chandler Smith losing his brakes and hitting the concrete wall.

Smith is out of the car under his own power. A massive hit for @CSmithDrive after losing his brakes, but seems he went into the wall on purpose to avoid going head on into turn one at full speed.

The impact caused a lot of damage to his car but luckily, Smith was able to jump out of the car without any harm to himself. He was then taken to the infield medical center and was released after being declared fit.

“I was going up the hill on the frontstretch, and right when I tipped over the hill I heard something snap in half, and I felt something come off of the car. It’s like the whole front nose just dropped when that happened. And when that happened, I was like, ‘what in the world was that?’" he said (via NASCAR)

This is not the first time Kaulig drivers have reported problems with their brakes. Smith's teammate, AJ Allmendinger also complained about the brakes and reported electrical issues earlier during the race. The cause for the brake failure is unknown and Kaulig Racing is yet to comment on what the actual problem was.

All you need to know about NASCAR's Chandler Smith

Chandler Smith is a professional NASCAR driver. He drives full-time in NASCAR Xfinity Series and pilots the No.16 Chevrolet for Kaulig racing alongside his teammate AJ Allmendinger.

Smith picked up his first Xfinity victory in April 2023 at the Richmond Raceway. He recently participated for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, winning five races, and also reached the Championship 4 in 2022. Smith raced in the 2021 Truck Series as a rookie.

In 2022, he took part in the Truck Series and had five top-5 finishes and five top-10 finishes to his name. The 21-year-old also has 10 wins, 23 top-five finishes, and 30 top-ten finishes in NASCAR ARCA Menards Series.