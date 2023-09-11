WATCH: Chase Elliott shoves his 9 car into teammate Kyle Larson to express disappointment after coming together in the pit lane

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports were at odds after colliding on the pit road during the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

Larson veered to the right as he exited the pit road late in the race to avoid Brad Keselowski, who was heading out of his pit box. But he accidentally doored teammate Elliott on the pit road exit with the swerve.

Since Tyler Reddick was on his outside, Chase Elliott was unable to steer to avoid Larson. Following the first incident, a furious Elliott ran into the side of Larson's car on the track's curb.

A video of the incident can be seen below:

Larson went on to finish the race in fourth place while Elliott finished sixth. After the race, Larson said (via NASCAR):

"I thought the safest bet for all of us was for me to squeeze out a little bit. I hope when he sees the replay he understands I didn’t have any space, or not much.”

NASCAR fans react to Chase Elliott bumping into Kyle Larson at the Hollywood Casino 400

With less than 10 laps to go, it appeared as though Kyle Larson would only manage sixth as Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick began to distance themselves from the pack.

The No. 5 returned to the race following a close encounter on the pit road that infuriated Elliott. This was due to a caution for Chris Buescher, which caused the split choices to proceed down the pit road.

After the encounter at the pit exit, Elliott expressed his annoyance by bumping into Larson.

Fans on X were divided in their reactions to the incident. While some blamed Larson, others didn't appreciate Elliott's reaction:

