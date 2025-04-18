WATCH: Christopher Bell and his better-half take on the blindfolded water challenge

NASCAR star Christopher Bell and his wife Morgan recently gave fans a glimpse into their off-track chemistry by participating in a trending social media challenge. The lighthearted moment was captured and shared by Joe Gibbs Racing, offering a fun peek into the couple’s life away from racing.

Bell met Morgan in 2010, and what began as a friendship slowly grew into a lasting relationship. The pair got engaged in December 2018 and exchanged vows in February 2020 at Coley Hall at The Liberty in North Carolina—just one week before Bell made his Daytona 500 debut.

The Blindfolded Water Challenge, as the name implies, tests participants’ coordination by requiring them to pour water into a glass while blindfolded. In this lighthearted activity, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Bell took the lead—fittingly in “pole position”—while his wife Morgan waited for her turn. Here's a look at their attempt.

"Might still be the table," the post was captioned.

While Christopher Bell managed to pour only a few drops into the glass, his wife Morgan nailed the challenge by filling it nearly to the brim, much to the delight of fans.

On the racing front, 30-year-old Christopher Bell, who pilots the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, has had an impressive run this season. Out of the nine races completed so far, he has finished outside the top ten just three times. Bell also grabbed headlines earlier in the season with three consecutive victories and has since added two more podium finishes at Martinsville and Darlington.

His consistent performance currently places him third in the Cup Series driver standings.

Darlington throwback weekend turns personal for Christopher Bell as wife Morgan shares touching tribute

This year’s Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway was a sentimental one for Christopher Bell, as he honored the legacy of his late mentor, sprint car racing legend Rick Ferkel. On Saturday, Bell took to the track in the Xfinity Series’ Help A Hero 200, piloting the No. 19 Sport Clips Toyota GR Supra.

The following day, he competed in the Cup Series behind the wheel of the No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry XSE. Both paint schemes were specially designed as tributes to Ferkel, who passed away on January 1st, 2024,

After the weekend’s emotional tribute at Darlington, Morgan Bell took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message. Alongside photos from the track, she wrote:

"This throwback weekend was extra close to our heart. Christopher got to honor his mentor, the late Rick Ferkel. It was so great to have the Ferkel family there with us as well!"

The Oklahoma native secured pole position for the Xfinity Series race; however, he finished the race in P25. In the Goodyear 400, the #20 driver finished on the podium, in P3, ending the throwback weekend on a high note.

