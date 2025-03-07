WATCH: Christopher Bell enjoys the day at Texas Motor Speedway with wife Morgan, cooking carne asada, kart racing and more

NASCAR driver Christopher Bell recently visited Texas Motor Speedway for media duties ahead of upcoming events at the racing facility. He shared a reel on Instagram, capturing his time at the 1.5-mile track and highlighting some memorable moments from the day.

In a post on Instagram shared on Thursday, Bell shared a video documenting his day in Fort Worth with his wife, Morgan. After visiting TMS, Bell had lunch at his 'favorite' Mexican restaurant Lupe Tortilla, after which he went to a kart track, ending a wholesome day with a victory.

"I spent the day in Texas doing media for their upcoming race and autographed a crowbar before taking photos with new friends. Then it was time for the interviews. After that, I headed to my favorite Mexican restaurant for lunch where I cooked carne asada[...] My last stop was the kart track, I love racing anything, especially when I win," Christopher Bell shared

Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing, has steadily climbed NASCAR’s ranks. After capturing the 2017 Truck Series championship, he transitioned to JGR’s Xfinity program before making his Cup debut with Leavine Family Racing in 2020. A year later, he returned to JGR, securing his place in NASCAR’s top division.

He has had an impressive start to the 2025 Cup Series campaign. The #20 Toyota driver has already secured 2 trips to victory lane in three regular-season races. Bell was also lined up for a top-five finish in the Daytona 500, however, a crash in the final laps of the Great American Race landed him a P31 finish.

Ahead of the Shriners Children's 500, Bell is sitting at P4 in the driver's standings, despite having won two races.

Christopher Bell on COTA showdown with Kyle Busch: "I wanted to make sure I didn't rough him up"

Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch had an outstanding battle in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix last Sunday. According to Bell, Busch, who is on a 60-race winless streak, had the 'most hunger' to win the Cup race at COTA.

However, the #20 driver made sure he raced his former teammate 'respectfully.'

"I felt like I had the upper hand in terms of car speed and tire life and I was just trying to be respectful of making my move on him. I didn't want to get overzealous and push the issue too quickly...I wanted to make sure I didn't rough him up," Bell said during the latest episode of Dale Jr. Download podcast [1:43:00 onwards].

"He was racing, he probably had the most hunger out of all of us being Kyle Busch, the winless streak he's on. I know he wanted to win really bad and it was not going to be an easy pass by any stretch of the imagination," he added.

Meanwhile, the Shriners Children's 500 is scheduled for this Sunday at 3:30 PM Eastern time.

Catch the race live on FOX Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM.

