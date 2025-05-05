WATCH: Christopher Bell's animated exchange with Jimmie Johnson-owned LMC's driver in the wake of the Texas drama

Following the conclusion of the Wurth 400 at the Texas Motor Speedway, Christopher Bell had an animated discussion with John Hunter Nemechek. This was after the Legacy Motor Club driver blocked him on the very last lap of the race.

The incident happened when Bell and Nemechek were running within the top 10 in the Texas Motor Speedway race on Sunday, May 4. Nemechek, running ahead of Bell, blocked the Joe Gibbs Racing driver from advancing during the overtime.

As a result, the JGR driver ran out of space and failed to overtake him before the finish line. Bell finished ninth, a place behind Jimmie Johnson-owned Legacy Motor Club's driver, Nemechek.

After the race, Bell came out of his car and had an animated exchange with Nemechek. The drivers met and spoke about their actions on the track, but there were no physical or heated altercations. Here's the footage of the two drivers talking to each other after the race:

Christopher Bell started his race from 16th place and improved to 13th by Stage 1. However, in Stage 2, he went down to 26th place, but in the end, he managed a decent ninth-place finish.

John Hunter Nemechek, on the other hand, started his race from 28th place, but got demoted to 30th place by Stage 1. In Stage 2, he improved to 12th and managed eighth place in the final stage.

Christopher Bell's crash at Talladega propelled track rectification

The governing body decided to alter the backstretch wall at the Talladega Superspeedway following Christopher Bell's crash during the Jack Link's 500.

Bell was involved in a serious accident with Chris Buescher during the Talladega race, and the sport's senior director of racing communications, Amanda Ellis, addressed it and revealed the changes they were planning to make at the NASCAR podcast, Hauler Talk.

"That wall will be adjusted or essentially corrected before we return in the fall," Ellis said. "They are going to take that lip out and actually straighten it out, and kind of straighten the wall that leads into that as well. Fix that area, and there is an additional area of the track too that will also be fixed before we return to Talladega."

The change of parts at the Talladega track comes after NASCAR removed grass from the backstretch of the Daytona International Speedway after Ryan Preece's violent flip during the 2025 Daytona 500.

