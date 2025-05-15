WATCH: Christopher Bell's wife tears up watching recap of JGR driver's races this season 

NASCAR driver Christopher Bell’s wife, Morgan, is arguably his biggest supporter. She makes sure to be atop the pit box, cheering for her husband as the Oklahoma native competes with his No. 20 JGR Toyota against 30-plus drivers almost every single week. Not long ago, an excerpt from Season 2 of NASCAR: Full Speed surfaced on social media, which showed Morgan getting emotional as she watched Bell race against his fellow Cup Series drivers.

The couple reacted to the clip in another video that NASCAR posted on Instagram. Morgan teared up while watching Bell's most recent win at Phoenix Raceway in that video.

“Why are you crying?" Bell asked his wife.

"I don't know... because it's emotional. This is what the Netfix people always get out of me," Morgan replied.

Christopher Bell and Morgan Kemenah have been married since February 2020. Morgan, a native of Burgoon, Ohio, is a homemaker and a social media influencer with almost 20,000 followers on Instagram alone.

Through thick and thin, Morgan has been known to stay by her husband at all times. She was with him when he won back-to-back races at Atlanta, Circuit of The Americas (COTA), and Phoenix, as well as when he left Homestead-Miami Speedway with a disappointing 29th-place finish.

Christopher Bell is currently 12 races into the 2025 season and sits third in the driver standings behind Hendrick Motorsports duo Kyle Larson and William Byron. He will not need to worry about points for this weekend’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The iconic racetrack will host the event for the second straight year.

Bell's next points race is scheduled for May 25. Named Coca-Cola 600, the 400-lap crown jewel event will be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. That is also the first of the five races that Amazon Prime will air this year under NASCAR's seven-year media rights agreement with the streaming giant. Fans can also listen to live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Christopher Bell plays a hilarious couples game with his wife, Morgan

Christopher Bell and his wife, Morgan, were seen taking up a blindfolded water challenge in an official Joe Gibbs Racing video. The settings of the challenge included placing a glass on a table and pouring water into it. The task, although seemingly easy, had a twist to it.

The twist was that both Bell and Morgan were asked to put on blindfolds before pouring from their respective water bottles into the glass. While Bell failed the task miserably, Morgan was able to get most of the water into the glass.

Morgan and Bell currently live in Bell’s mansion on Lake Norman in Mooresville, North Carolina. Although they have no children together yet, Morgan and Bell are the proud parents of two dogs named Sadie and Bailey.

