WATCH: Christopher Bell turns chef making pre-race peanut butter banana toast using Bristol sword 

What does NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell eat for breakfast on race days? The Joe Gibbs Racing sensation revealed the answer through a recent reel on Instagram.

Draped in a bell pepper-printed apron, Bell was seen preparing his first meal of the day: some delicious peanut banana toast. To turn things up a notch, he brought out the sword that winners at Bristol Motor Speedway receive and started pounding on an unpeeled banana.

However, the sword wasn't sharp enough, and so the banana did not cut as expected. Instead, bits and pieces started flying all over due to the hit from the sword. Ultimately, Bell had to peel the banana with his hands and then slice it using the Bristol Sword.

Bell then stuck the sword inside a jar of peanut butter and spread it equally on a slice of bread. He then arranged the sliced bananas on top of it, and breakfast was ready for the Oklahoma native. Joe Gibbs Racing on Instagram uploaded the post with the following caption:

“Welcome to the Cbell cooking show! Today’s recipe… pre-race peanut butter banana toast!”

Christopher Bell will be competing in his ninth points-paying race of the 2025 season, scheduled for Sunday, April 13, at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bell has won three races so far and is currently vying for his fourth win of the season.

Named Food City 500, the 500-lap event will be televised on Fox Sports 1 from 3 pm ET onwards. Radio updates will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio around the same time.

Joe Gibbs Racing drops a healthy salad recipe featuring Ft. Christopher Bell’s teammate and “Bristol Sword”

A few days back, Christopher Bell’s JGR teammate, Denny Hamlin, was also featured in a similar recipe video. The three-time Daytona 500 winner was seen preparing a bowl of healthy egg salad.

Needless to say, Hamlin used the same Bristol Sword to chop up the ingredients, which included lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and some boiled eggs. Captioning the video, JGR on Instagram wrote,

“Welcome to the DH (Denny Hamlin) cooking show! Today’s recipe is a salad… with the Bristol Sword!”

Unlike Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin has previously won at Bristol. In 36 starts, he has made four trips to the victory lane and finished inside the top five on eight occasions.

The 44-year-old is currently on a two-race winning streak and is looking to make it three this coming weekend. If that happens, Hamlin will equal his teammate in series high wins and then be in a position to deliver a four-peat.

To this day, only eight drivers have been able to pull off the feat. The drivers include Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt Sr., Harry Gant, Bill Elliott, Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon, and Jimmie Johnson.

