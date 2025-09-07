Watch: Connor Zilisch nearly collides with the cameraman while celebrating WWTR victory

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch recently competed in the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog held at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Zilisch secured his tenth career win at Gateway, and he's in the talk once again for his celebration style.The 19-year-old NASCAR Xfinity Series driver began the 160-lap main event from row one. He secured his eighth pole position of the season with a best lap time of 32.94 seconds and a top speed of 136.63 mph. He then dominated stage one of the 200-mile race and secured an additional ten points.However, he lost his lead in stage two but regained it in the final stage and secured his ninth win of the season along with the regular season champion title. Reflecting on winning the title in his rookie season, Connor Zilisch celebrated his victory on the track and nearly made contact with the cameraman while performing a donut. He then performed a few burnouts before climbing on his #88 Chevy.Here's the clip of the JR Motorsports nearly colliding with the cameraman:Connor Zilisch crossed the finish line 1.506 seconds ahead of his regular-season championship title rival, William Sawalich. Additionally, Zilisch secured his spot in the playoffs with his JR Motorsports teammates, Justin Allgaier, Carson Kvapil, and Sammy Smith.NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch shared his thoughts on his injury after the Watkins Glen celebrationsThe NASCAR Xfinity Series prodigy first sustained an injury during the Ag-Pro 300 after his friend and fellow Xfinity driver, Jesse Love's last-minute maneuver sent Zilsich into the walls. The second time, the #88 Chevy driver got injured while celebrating his victory at Watkins Glen International. He claimed to celebrate his triumph but fell awkwardly on the concrete floor after his foot got stuck in the window netting. Zilisch was rushed to the hospital and the fall resulted in a collarbone injury. A day after the incident, the 19-year-old sat with NBC's Dustin Long and gave a lighthearted take on the entire situation.&quot;Yeah, I've definitely I've called myself a dummy more than once already, and yeah, if it was any worse I probably wouldn't be joking, but, I take these things very light-hearted. Due to the extent of his injury, Parker Kligerman continued the Daytona race on behalf of Connor Zilisch and successfully parked the #88 Chevy in the victory lane, adding one more win to the 19-year-old's stats. Following a good pace, Zilisch is set to compete in the first playoff race, the Food City 300, at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 12, 2025.