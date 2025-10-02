WATCH: Dale Earnhardt Jr. lifts up wife Amy on a car jack 

By Mayank Shukla
Published Oct 02, 2025 19:57 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and wife Amy Reimann in attendance before Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium. - Source: Imagn

In a hilarious outtake from the latest episode of Bless Your Hardt’, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was seen lifting his wife, Amy, up on a car jack. The two launched the podcast in February 2025 to share insights into their lives.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt's courtship blossomed when they first met as part of a working relationship, as Dale commissioned Amy's interior design business to redecorate his North Carolina home in 2009. Even though they came from two different worlds, the chemistry between them built rapidly. They were courting each other in private for an estimated two years, and they publicly emerged as a couple in 2011.

Together, the couple also co-hosts the podcast Bless Your Hardt, which offers a candid and personal look into their married life. Dirty Mo Media tweeted a video of Junior lifting Amy on a car jack with the caption:

Ad
Trending
"We're all jacked up about this episode of Bless Your 'Hardt coming out later today!"
Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is arguably one of NASCAR's most popular drivers, continuing his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s legacy. Twenty-six times in an 18-year career, Earnhardt Jr. found Cup Series Victory Lane, winning two of the most prestigious races on the NASCAR circuit — Daytona 500s in 2004 and ‘14.

Better known by his nickname The Pied Piper, he captured the NASCAR's Most Popular Driver Award a record 15 straight times between 2003 and 2017. He also became a team owner of JR Motorsports, which has blossomed into an Xfinity Series powerhouse.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. delivers his verdict against Ty Gibbs in Denny Hamlin controversy

Dale Earnhardt Jr. delivered his verdict on Ty Gibbs amid a recent controversy involving Gibbs and teammate Denny Hamlin at the Mobil 1 301 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. During the race, Hamlin spun Gibbs out while battling for 11th place, which Hamlin expressed frustration over on the team radio.

Ad

Earnhardt Jr. commented that Gibbs could have avoided the incident by giving way to Hamlin, who was locked into the playoffs, instead of aggressively racing him. On Dale Jr. Download, Junior said:

"Was it necessary for Denny to wreck him into the wall? Yeah, probably not. But damn it, gotta look at Ty's history. He's not been a great teammate at times.
Ad
"So Denny is right in saying, 'Look, man, you know you're not in the playoffs. We are. You're our teammate. Like, you'll totally let him go if I'm racing my teammate and he's in the playoffs and I'm not. Like, I'm not even thinking about him in the car. I'm letting him go because all of his crew, his crew chief, the engineer, the team owner, all of the employees of the team, like the team manager, GM, everybody who's present is seeing this," he further added.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained that in scenarios like these, a non-playoff teammate is expected to let the playoff-qualified driver race freely to maximize the team's championship chances.

About the author
Mayank Shukla

Mayank Shukla

Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.

The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.

My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.

I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications