WATCH: Dale Earnhardt Jr. lifts up wife Amy on a car jack 

In a hilarious outtake from the latest episode of Bless Your Hardt’, Dale Earnhardt Jr. was seen lifting his wife, Amy, up on a car jack. The two launched the podcast in February 2025 to share insights into their lives.Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt's courtship blossomed when they first met as part of a working relationship, as Dale commissioned Amy's interior design business to redecorate his North Carolina home in 2009. Even though they came from two different worlds, the chemistry between them built rapidly. They were courting each other in private for an estimated two years, and they publicly emerged as a couple in 2011. Together, the couple also co-hosts the podcast Bless Your Hardt, which offers a candid and personal look into their married life. Dirty Mo Media tweeted a video of Junior lifting Amy on a car jack with the caption:&quot;We're all jacked up about this episode of Bless Your 'Hardt coming out later today!&quot;Dale Earnhardt Jr. is arguably one of NASCAR's most popular drivers, continuing his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s legacy. Twenty-six times in an 18-year career, Earnhardt Jr. found Cup Series Victory Lane, winning two of the most prestigious races on the NASCAR circuit — Daytona 500s in 2004 and ‘14. Better known by his nickname The Pied Piper, he captured the NASCAR's Most Popular Driver Award a record 15 straight times between 2003 and 2017. He also became a team owner of JR Motorsports, which has blossomed into an Xfinity Series powerhouse.Dale Earnhardt Jr. delivers his verdict against Ty Gibbs in Denny Hamlin controversyDale Earnhardt Jr. delivered his verdict on Ty Gibbs amid a recent controversy involving Gibbs and teammate Denny Hamlin at the Mobil 1 301 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. During the race, Hamlin spun Gibbs out while battling for 11th place, which Hamlin expressed frustration over on the team radio. Earnhardt Jr. commented that Gibbs could have avoided the incident by giving way to Hamlin, who was locked into the playoffs, instead of aggressively racing him. On Dale Jr. Download, Junior said:&quot;Was it necessary for Denny to wreck him into the wall? Yeah, probably not. But damn it, gotta look at Ty's history. He's not been a great teammate at times.&quot;So Denny is right in saying, 'Look, man, you know you're not in the playoffs. We are. You're our teammate. Like, you'll totally let him go if I'm racing my teammate and he's in the playoffs and I'm not. Like, I'm not even thinking about him in the car. I'm letting him go because all of his crew, his crew chief, the engineer, the team owner, all of the employees of the team, like the team manager, GM, everybody who's present is seeing this,&quot; he further added.Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained that in scenarios like these, a non-playoff teammate is expected to let the playoff-qualified driver race freely to maximize the team's championship chances.