Watch: Dale Earnhardt Jr. stops JJ Yeley to comfort him after Justin Allgaier clinches Daytona 500 spot

Dale Earnhardt Jr. comforted JJ Yeley during his post-qualifying interview after the latter lost his spot in the 2025 Daytona 500 to Justin Allgaier, who is racing for JR Motorsports. Allgaier held Yeley back during the final laps of the race, confirming his entry into the season-opening race.

Allgaier is set to make history for the team as this will be the first time JR Motorsports will be participating in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is racing under the new open exemption provision that gives drivers a chance to participate in the Cup Series. Allgaier, however, will not earn any points for the race. Regardless, this is a major achievement for the 38-year-old.

After the qualifying session, JJ Yeley was in conversation with Bob Pockrass, when Dale Earnhardt Jr. interrupted to comfort him since he wasn't able to qualify for the race. The two shared a short conversation.

"Had me *** shaking, man. Hell of a job, good effort," Dale Jr. said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr partly owns JR Motorsports alongside his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Rick Hendrick and LW Miller. The team competes in the Xfinity Series and has had quite some success in the previous years. This was their first attempt to qualify in a Cup Series event through the Daytona 500 and Justin Allgaier successfully managed to pull it through.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. turns emotional appreciating Justin Allgaier

As mentioned, this is a historic moment for JR Motorsports as they would be setting foot in the Cup Series for the first time in the team's history. Justin Allgaier, who has raced for the team since the 2016 Xfinity Series season, will pilot the #40 Chevrolet under the team's tag this Sunday.

After his successful qualification, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared an emotional statement for the driver.

"First off, I'm so proud of Justin, man," Earnhardt Jr. said (via GPFans). "He put the whole team on his back those last couple of laps. He got to the top, and I did not think that was possible, but he got up there and made something work. It was his only shot and he got some help."

He further appreciated crew chief Greg Ives for his assistance in helping the team qualify for the Great American Race.

"So we got some people to thank. Just a great race car. Greg Ives [crew chief] has put a group together that is motivated. There's some special people on this team that I've worked with all the way back to 1998. But I'll tell you, this sport is amazing -- everything about it."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has had vast experience in multiple aspects of the sport. He was a consistent driver in the Cup Series and a two-time champion of the Xfinity Series. He has also spent his time in the broadcasting industry and hosts a podcast under the Dirty Mo Media network, which he also owns.

