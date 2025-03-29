WATCH: Daniel Hemric celebrates first NASCAR Truck Series victory with signature backflip at Martinsville 

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric celebrated his first-ever Truck Series win by performing his iconic backflip. NASCAR captured and shared the clip on their official YouTube channel. Hemric won the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 on March 28, 2025.

The #19 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado RST driver, Daniel Hemric, qualified fifth for the 200-lap race with a best time of 19.76 seconds and a top speed of 95.81 mph. Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim secured the pole position in his #11 Toyota Tundra and was 0.11 seconds ahead of Hemric.

After winning the race, the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver pulled one of his classic moves. He performed a backflip and recreated the 2021 Xfinity Series championship-winning moment from the Phoenix Raceway.

Watch the clip:

The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native debuted in stock car racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series over a decade ago in 2013. He drove the #6 Chevy for Sharp Gallaher Racing for one season and switched to NTS Motorsports for two seasons. Hemric then competed for Brad Keselowski Racing in 2016 for one season before switching to Young's Motorsports. He finally landed a full-time seat with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing this season.

"It ultimately came down to family": Daniel Hemric opened up about his move to Truck Series

After landing a full-time seat with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing last year, Daniel Hemric opened up about his true feelings on moving to the Truck Series. He claimed his decision came down to his family, and it was not a step back for him.

Hemric spoke to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about his decision to step down to the Truck Series and stated:

“It's a question that I actually, you know, had to lean heavily on to myself a couple of nights there, laying in bed, just, you know, trying to think of what you wanted to achieve. You know, what are some of the goals that you want to accomplish? […] It ultimately came down to a lot of it was family related.”

“So when I when I say taking a step back, or hear people say taking a step back, I'm like, my goodness, you're still competing at, you know, one of the top three series of the sport that you only dreamed of competing at from the age of five,” the 33-year-old driver stated," he added [0:50].

Daniel Hemric moved to the Truck Series to score some victories and was successful in his fifth start.

“Winning and having the opportunity to compete at the highest levels […] like experiencing those winning moments, you know, with my now wife, Kenzie […] it's all it's weighed on me that my kids haven't really got to experience much of that, and this opportunity gives me a chance to make some of those lifetime memories with them, and I think we'll have that opportunity to do that at MHR in 2025 and hopefully well beyond that.” [1:25]

Daniel Hemric is competing in his third full-time Truck Series season and finished among the top ten in the past two seasons. While driving for NTS Motorsports, he secured a seventh-place finish in the season and ended sixth in the 2016 season while driving the #19 Ford for Brad Keselowski Racing.

