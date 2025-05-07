WATCH: Daniel Suarez resorts to hilarious measures to finalize grill placement with wife

NASCAR driver, Daniel Suarez, recently gave fans a lighthearted glimpse into his home life, sharing a humorous social media post featuring a playful debate with his wife, Julia Piquet, over where to place their new grill. The NASCAR couple frequently shares behind-the-scenes moments, offering fans a refreshing look at life beyond the racetrack.

Daughter of three-time Formula One world champion Nelson Piquet, Julia Piquet has been with NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez since 2019. After nearly two years of dating, the couple got engaged and later tied the knot on July 30, 2024. Their wedding took place in Brazil during NASCAR’s Olympic break and was attended by close family, friends and notable figures from the motorsports world.

In a recent Instagram video, the Mexican native Suarez, humorously captured a moment where he picked up his wife and playfully warned that he would throw her into the swimming pool if their new grill wasn’t positioned as he wanted.

"How to decide where we’re putting the new grill 🤣" the post was captioned

Daniel Suarez, who pilots the #99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, has tallied six victories across NASCAR’s top three series. However, his 2025 Cup Series season has gotten off to a sluggish start. In the first 11 races, the 33-year-old has managed just two top-ten finishes, with his best result being a podium run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

When Julia Piquet expressed heartfelt pride as Daniel Suarez became first Mexican Cup Series winner

When Daniel Suarez made history by becoming the first Mexican driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race with his victory at the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, his wife Julia Piquet marked the moment with a touching tribute.

Taking to Instagram, she celebrated the milestone by congratulating her “most deserving” husband with a heartfelt message that captured the pride and emotion of the moment.

"My heart!!!! 🏆🍀❤️ I have seen you in the lowest of lows and am privileged to see you in the highest of highs! You are the most deserving winner out there! Hard work pays off and you are the hardest working person I know 🇲🇽 NASCAR CUP WINNER 🥇 First Mexican winner in the cup series!!!!!"

Since then, Suarez has only secured one more victory in the Cup Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway, in February last year. Moreover, the Trakchuse Racing driver won a race in the NASCAR Mexico Series held at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Meanwhile, the next Cup Series race, the AdventHealth 400, is scheduled for May 11 at 3:00 PM Eastern time. Catch the action live on FOX Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM.

