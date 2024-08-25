Watch: Daniel Suarez's Chevy catches fire after chaotic pitstop involving Denny Hamlin 

Daniel Suarez was forced to an early exit after his #99 Chevy's rear got engulfed in fire. The Trackhouse Racing driver was in his pit box when Denny Hamlin's Toyota lateral exhaust pipes backfired and ignited the spilled fuel.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 hosted by the Daytona International Speedway marked the 25th Cup Series battle. Suarez kicked off his run from 22nd place and finished 23rd in Stage 1. On Lap 39, he pitted.

After refueling, the #99 Chevy tried to pull away from the pit box. However, some fuel spilled on his box's rear side while detaching the hose. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin was exiting his pit box, located behind Suarez, but had to stall momentarily on the latter's box as the room was insufficient to exit.

Hamlin pressed on the gas, causing the lateral exhaust pipes to backfire. As a result, the spilled fuel caught fire and cascaded into the #99 Chevy's rear. Hence, Suarez exited the pits.

But after the fire spread wildly, the Mexican re-entered the pitlane on the next lap and marked his second DNF of the 2024 season.

Here's the video of the Trackhouse Racing driver's Chevy getting cooked in the fire (via NASCAR).

Hamlin's run also suffered an early exit, not because of the fire, but due to the massive pileup on Lap 60. The wreck collected 16 cars from which the Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Chase Elliott, Noah Gragson, and Ryan Preece were the ones who were unable to continue their run.

Trackhouse Racing co-owner Pitbull's song was played shortly after Daniel Suarez got out of the car

Daniel Suarez's 2024 Cup Series season is going well as he is in the playoffs. The 32-year-old won the Ambetter Health 400 while securing two top-five and six top-10 finishes so far.

However, after the tragic turnaround of events at Daytona, the Trackhouse Racing driver couldn't help but witness his second DNF, with his first coming at the season opening Daytona 500.

While Suarez was talking to a NASCAR official in the garage, the team's co-owner, Pitbull's renowned song 'Fireball' was being played in the background.

Motorsports journalist Noah Lewis took note of the coincidental situation and shared it on X (formerly Twitter).

"Daniel Suarez is out of the fiery 99 car. The track playing “Fireball” by No. 99 co-owner Pitbull is rubbing salt in the wound," Lewis wrote.

Daniel Suarez's DNF in Daytona breaks his streak of three successive top-10 finishes. The 32-year-old is currently 17th in the regular Cup Series standings, with 527 points to his name so far. Suarez's Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain is currently 14th with 631 points after finishing 12th at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona.

