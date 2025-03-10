Watch: Daniel Suarez vents out 3-word frustration as Katherine Legge plays the spoiler for Trackhouse Racing star 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez had a rough day at Phoenix Raceway after crashing into Katherine Legge’s car during the race. Legge, who made her NASCAR Cup Series debut at Sunday's Shriners Children’s 500 in the No. 78 Chevrolet, struggled early. She spun out once on lap 4 but was able to continue. However, she lost control again with 97 laps to go and spun off the track in Turn 2, collecting Trackhouse Racing's No. 99 Chevrolet.

Daniel Suarez was in sixth place at the time and shared his frustration, as heard in the in-car footage:

"Fu**ing lappers, man."

Legge was the first woman since Danica Patrick in 2018 to race in the Cup Series. She had to drop out of the race after the crash, while Suarez managed to keep going but finished in 23rd place.

You can watch the crash below:

During the previous Cup race at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Suarez crashed into a barrier which ended his day early. The 33-year-old also accidentally took out teammate Connor Zilisch, who made his NASCAR Cup debut at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Suarez finished 13th at Daytona but then failed to finish races at Atlanta and COTA, leaving him 29th in the standings.

"It's not every day that I get to show these guys my home" - Daniel Suarez on NASCAR’s upcoming Mexico race

NASCAR will hold its first official Cup Series race outside the U.S. since 1958 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez road course in Mexico City. Cup Series drivers including Suarez, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Christopher Bell visited the famous Formula 1 track ahead of the race on June 13-15.

The Monterrey, Mexico native driver commented on his excitement for the event. He said (via The Associated Press):

"I don't think many people actually realize how special this is for me because it's not every day that I get to show these guys my home, my culture. Everyone has an idea — they've been to Cancun or somewhere like that. But to come to Mexico City and to take them to very authentic places and see the city, it's just been amazing to show them what they are going to experience in June."

Suarez also said in another interview that the Mexico race was on par with winning a Daytona 500 or a championship. He added that most NASCAR drivers race near their hometowns but he will race in Mexico after about a decade. Suarez joined Joe Gibbs Racing for his rookie NASCAR Xfinity Series season in 2015 and moved to the Cup Series in 2017.

Daniel Suarez joined Trackhouse Racing in 2021 and has since won two NASCAR Cup races.

