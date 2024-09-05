WATCH: Denny Hamlin flaunts his self deprecating side in hilarious video ahead of NASCAR playoffs

Denny Hamlin was seen performing a hilarious act during the NASCAR Playoffs Media Day at the Charlotte Convention Center. As the Joe Gibbs Racing driver walked down the hallway, a note dangled from his back that answered the question that his fans have always pondered: will he win a championship this year?

Denny Hamlin has been driving for the Huntersville, North Carolina-based race team, for almost 20 years now. He has 54 wins under his belt that includes victories in crown jewel races like the Daytona 500 (2016, 2019, 2020), the Southern 500 (2010, 2017, 2021), and the Coca-Cola 600 (2022).

The Tampa, Florida, native has won seven times at the Pocono Raceway, also known as the "Tricky Triangle". Besides his array of accolades in the Cup arena, Hamlin has 18 wins in the Xfinity Series and two in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

However, the Toyota pilot has yet to add a Cup Series championship to his resume. He has won three races and qualified for the playoffs this year. The Round of 16 opener is at Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 8th. Now the question that perhaps comes to one's mind is whether 2024 is going to be his year.

The note on Hamlin said,

"Please don't ask him if it's his year. It's always his year."

Hamlin finished the regular season sixth in Cup Series standings and as of now, he is at 2015 points. Despite suffering four DNFs, the Cup Series regular has led a combined 917 laps this year and delivered nine top-5s and 12 top-10s.

Denny Hamlin criticizes NASCAR amid Tyler Reddick's latest achievement

Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 45 Camry for 23XI Racing (co-owned by Denny Hamlin), won the regular season championship this season. He is in his fifth season driving in the Cup Series and has won two races this year at Talladega Superspeedway and Michigan International Speedway.

Furthermore, Reddick owns 11 top-5s and 18 top-10s, which is the highest by any driver in 2024 so far. He has led 473 laps altogether up to this point in the season.

However, NASCAR did not formally present Reddick with his regular-season championship trophy. Speaking of which, in an interview with Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, Denny Hamlin said,

"It was pretty disappointing no one from NASCAR presented (Reddick) with his regular season trophy."

Winning the regular season championship will provide Reddick a bonus 15-point advantage over the rest of the drivers, every time he qualifies a round in the playoffs. He will compete alongside his 23XI Racing boss Denny Hamlin in the upcoming race on Sunday.

Fans can watch the race live on NBC Sports and USA from 3 PM ET onwards. Radio updates will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

