WATCH: Denny Hamlin goes through his prized NASCAR memorabilia collection 

NASCAR Cup Series veteran Denny Hamlin recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to take fans down a trip through his collection of NASCAR memorabilia the JGR driver had accumulated over the years.

As he gears up for the upcoming 2024 season, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver walked through his cherished items alongside his mother, Mary Lou, unraveling the stories behind each piece. He captioned the post:

"Join me on an exclusive tour of my Ultimate Fan Collectible Collection! Unveiling treasured memories, each with a unique story."

In the video, Hamlin expressed the sentimental value these items held, as they represented pivotal moments in his illustrious career. Sharing the story behind his collection of checkered flags, Hamlin revealed:

"I grab it because the next day I've got my dad asking 'where is my checkered flag at?'"

On the other hand, Hamlin's mother, Mary Lou, recounted collecting confetti from victory lane after her son's race wins.

Recollecting a tale about his go-kart racing helmet designer Michael Hall, Hamlin elaborated the story of a helmet he held dear to his heart. The 43-year-old said:

"He (Hall) was my go-kart racing helmet designer back in the day when I was just racing go karts. He came up with this helmet and it has got all the different cars that I raced in."

What is Denny Hamlin's most prized NASCAR memorabilia?

With a career spanning nearly two decades, the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has collected numerous awards and accolades throughout his NASCAR career. However, for Hamlin, the one trophy that is closest to his heart is the 2016 Daytona 500 trophy.

While a Cup Series title might have eluded him so far, Denny Hamlin has championed the "Great American Race" at the Daytona International Speedway three times in his career. Recollecting his childhood dream that came to life during the 2016 NASCAR Cup Series season opener, Hamlin stated:

"The most prestigious win of my career, it also ties back to my dream when I was in second grade and eight years old saying I wanted to win Daytona 500. This one, in Daytona 2016, meant the most," he added. "This is my most prized trophy by far."

As the 2024 Cup Series season inches closer, Denny Hamlin would once again be aiming to commence his year on a high note by clinching his fourth Daytona 500 victory. Piloting the JGR No. 11 Toyota, Hamlin will compete at the season-opener on February 18.