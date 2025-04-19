WATCH: Denny Hamlin and Molly's wholesome moments from 'Daddy Daughter Dance 2025'

Denny Hamlin recently enjoyed a wholesome evening with his daughter Molly at the 2025 Daddy Daughter Dance. His fiance, Jordan Fish, shared an Instagram reel capturing adorable behind-the-scenes moments of Molly getting ready for the event.

Hamlin has been in a long term relationship with Jordan since 2007. The couple welcomed their first child, Taylor James Hamlin in 2013. Molly Gold was born in 2017 and seven years later, Hamlin proposed to Jordan on January 1, 2024. They are expecting their third child in 2025.

On Friday, Jordan uploaded an Instagram reel showcasing Molly's preparation for the Daddy Daughter Dance. The video began with the little one getting her hair done at a salon. She dressed up in a white dress with puffy sleeves and ribbon accents, paired with an adorable tiara.

Molly then joined Hamlin, who presented her with a cute corsage. In return, she inserted a rose in his jacket. Touched by the father-daughter moment, Jordan wrote an emotional caption that read:

"Daddy Daughter Dance 2025 🌹 brb.. while I go sob in a corner 😭

On the racing side, Denny Hamlin had more reasons to celebrate, securing two back-to-back wins at Martinsville and Darlington. However, the Joe Gibbs driver was denied of a three-peat at Bristol Motor Speedway, after finishing as runner-up behind Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson.

Denny Hamlin opens up about the challenges faced by his parents to support his NASCAR dream

Denny Hamlin recently shared a candid account of the sacrifices made by his parents to support his NASCAR pursuit. He discussed the financial burden of coming up in motorsports, detailing the investment needed to sustain a career in the field.

During a podcast episode of On Track with Annie, Hamlin opened up about his journey and said,

"The biggest hurdle that most young kids will find when they get into motorsports is that it costs money...You have to buy a car and the tires and the fuel and the engine when it blows or you crash—you gotta keep fixing it. So it takes a lot of funding." (4:19 onwards)

He shed light on the working class status of his family and its limitations.

"And the challenges we had when I was growing up was, my parents had very normal jobs. My dad worked at Great Dane Tractor Trailers, my mom worked at AAA Travel, and they could only take me so far in the racing world. And so it was more me pushing them to keep me going. We risked a lot as a family," he added.

Despite his early troubles, Denny Hamlin has built a prominent legacy in the sport, bagging 56 Cup Series victories and becoming co-owner of 23XL Racing alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan.

