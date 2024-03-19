WATCH: Denny Hamlin tests Bristol sword, chops cucumbers in victory lane on NASCAR fan's demand

Joe Gibbs Racing stalwart Denny Hamlin chopped cucumbers upon a fan's demand following his impressive NASCAR Cup Series victory in Bristol.

Hamlin ended up in the victory lane for the first time this season after he won the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 17. The race, which returned to the concrete surface after three seasons of dirt action, saw drivers struggle with tire management, making up for a chaotic event.

However, Hamlin and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates dominated the afternoon, with all four JGR drivers finishing inside the top 10. Postrace, a fan seized the opportunity and hurled two cucumbers onto the track during Hamlin's celebration.

Although Hamlin initially missed the gesture, track officials were quick to retrieve the cucumber. From a similar incident in the previous year, where a cucumber was tossed at Hamlin, track officials ensured that the cucumbers reached their intended recipient. As Hamlin stood in victory lane, surrounded by his team and the gleaming trophy, an official presented him with the cucumbers.

Ever the good sport, Denny Hamlin embraced the whimsical gesture, posing for photographs with the cucumbers in his hands.

Expand Tweet

Later, Hamlin chopped the cucumber with the sword the race winner gets from the track. The Toyota driver already has three swords from Bristol at his home.

Denny Hamlin's crew chief defends driver's victory at Bristol

Multiple drivers such as defending champion Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson expressed their frustrations with the circuit after the race.

Unhappy with the tire wear, drivers were dissatisfied with the surface which saw them struggle. The race saw a total of 54 lead changes between 16 drivers, adding to their frustration.

However, Denny Hamlin had a different opinion. A veteran with a Late Model past, Hamlin cherished the challenge. His crew chief Chris Gabehart vouched for the importance of competition in NASCAR. He told the media following the race (via Cup Scene):

"While it’s hard on us, it’s supposed to be hard. You’re supposed to see these guys struggle. You're supposed to see the 25th-place car look like a mess. And the teams trying to figure out how to rebound and rally and help him understand where this run management didn’t work. Or the leaders running too hard this run and tell your driver, ‘Hey, you weren’t in the lead this time but this happened’ and let him adjust inside." (7:58)