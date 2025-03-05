WATCH: Denny Hamlin unveils 'hidden talent' of identifying NASCAR trophies blindfolded 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin was recently featured in a trophy-guessing game hosted by his team Joe Gibbs Racing and Sports Clip Haircuts. The video featured five trophies, and Hamlin guessed all the right answers.

The #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver debuted in the 2005 Cup Series with Joe Gibbs Racing before landing a full-time seat in 2006 after Jason Leffler was released. Since then, Hamlin has been with the team and achieved unparalleled success in his career. He has amassed 54 wins, 358 top-10 finishes, and 43 pole positions in 686 races in his 20-year career. Additionally, he holds the record for the longest driver-sponsor relationship with his former sponsor FedEx.

In a recent post, Denny Hamlin was blindfolded and guessed five trophies from different tracks. The first trophy was from Charlotte Motor Speedway. The next was from Daytona International Speedway, followed by the STP 500 trophy from Martinsville Speedway. Then Hamlin made a hilarious comment on the fourth trophy and stated:

"Not mine."

The trophy was from the Brickyard 400 held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the last trophy was from the Homestead Miami track.

The JGR team captioned the post:

"We may have found @dennyhamlin's hidden talent 🤔 #dennyhamlin #NASCAR #SportClips @sportclipshaircuts"

Denny Hamlin has one win at Charlotte, three at Daytona, five at Martinsville, zero at Brickyard 400, and three at Homestead-Miami track.

Joe Gibbs Star Denny Hamlin expressed his feelings on the controversial Turn 6 track limit case

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin recently expressed his take on the controversial track limit issue at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). During the latest episode of Actions Detrimental, Hamlin explained how Turn 6 was handled in the race and NASCAR's decision was influenced by public scrutiny.

The controversy surrounding the track limits at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) sparks from NASCAR's enforcement of shortcutting violations during the Cup Series. Meanwhile, NASCAR penalized drivers for cutting turns 3, 4, and 5, but the governing body turned a blind eye to turn 6.

During the podcast, Denny Hamlin was asked about his thoughts on the track limit enforcement at COTA.

“What’s your take on how track limits were handled at COTA this weekend? 🤔”

Hamlin replied that he had no confusion regarding the track limits and noticed a lot of cars cutting Turn 6 in the early stage of the race. His team informed him that drivers took advantage of the corner with no penalties.

"I didn't have any confusion, but I noticed many cars early in the race short-cutting (turn) six. I'm not trying to call out anyone. My team started to see kind of cars were short-cutting it way more than I was, and they're like they are not judging turn six. You can kind of do whatever you want there, which I have a theory. The reason they chose not to judge turn six is because there is a clear view on TV, whether you shortcut it, and they don't want a bunch of criticism, that they missed this call, missed that call," stated Denny Hamlin.

The oldest driver on the grid finished 21st in the Echopark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on March 2, 2025.

