WATCH: Dover expert Jimmie Johnson’s insight into divisive NASCAR subject

Jimmie Johnson arguably knows Dover more than any other NASCAR driver. The 7x Cup champion has 11 wins on that racetrack, the most in history. But even someone as successful as Johnson on that racetrack struggled in the recent Cup race. And the reason for that was aero-blocking.

The concept of aero-blocking isn't new in NASCAR. However, it has become a hot topic of late with drivers such as Kyle Busch demanding to get rid of the rear-view cameras so that drivers don't rely on aero-blocking while defending a position.

Recently, Johnson's comments on this subject also came to light in a video where he narrated his experience of the race on what he expected and what happened.

“I was trying to get by the #99. I was hopeful that I could get close to him in the center of the corner and kind of wedge him up out of the way or get some air in there to move him and I didn’t get on his a** but I felt like I was close enough with previous generation’s cars that would have done something.

"It (the Next Gen car) did not do anything. Then when he would cut the stream off at the second apex and I was behind him, it was just loss of downforce, pretty balanced. I lost all four and used up more road than I expected on exit,” Johnson said in a video shared by Alex Cavanna.

The Next Gen car isn't suited to the driving style of Jimmie Johnson

Over the course of his full-time career in NASCAR's top flight, Jimmie Johnson ran and mastered many generations of racecars. But when it comes to the Next Gen car, Johnson is finding it difficult. Yes, he is no longer a full-timer.

But Johnson's difficulties in taming the racecar have more to do with the way the car is. As per the Legacy Motor Club co-owner, the Next Gen car isn't suited to his driving style.

"I think the first 80 percent is normal, maybe 90 percent. But that last little bit and where you run the car – I spent a lifetime running a car off the right rear. This car you just cannot do that. From the aero platform, the tire and I believe the side wall stiffness of the tire, you can’t slip and slide this car around like I like to do," Johnson said earlier this year as per Motorsport.

Going forward, it'll be interesting to see how this situation develops. One being how NASCAR deals with aero-blocking and the other being how Jimmie Johnson further fares as a driver in the Next Gen car.