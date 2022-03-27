Watch: Erik Jones takes part in military dog training with the USAF

NASCAR driver Erik Jones has decided to take part in military dog training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

The dogs begin training at the age of six months and are certified at the age of one and a half years. They're then transferred to other Air Force locations, where their training is tailored to the projects for which they'll be required.

On Twitter, Petty GMS Motorsports revealed the news of Erik Jones being involved in military dog training.

Petty GMS Motorsports @PettyGMS



gets fully immersed in military dog training at Lackland AFB! Can you believe these guys do this everyday?!



@USAFRecruiting | #AimHigh “That was intense.” @Erik_Jones gets fully immersed in military dog training at Lackland AFB! Can you believe these guys do this everyday?! “That was intense.” @Erik_Jones gets fully immersed in military dog training at Lackland AFB! Can you believe these guys do this everyday?! @USAFRecruiting | #AimHigh https://t.co/xyvYC9ANXF

Petty GMS Motorsports updated their Twitter account, highlighting the activities of Erik Jones. They stated that:

“As some have correctly guessed, our first activity is learning more about the military working dogs at Lackland AFB! Oscar may get a little jealous…”

The air base recently hosted a display of the Air Force's working military dogs. They demonstrated how handlers work with highly trained animals that can arrest and return a person to their handler.

Dogs are responsible for detecting explosives and narcotics, as well as patrolling. Dogs are utilized for a variety of responsibilities, including screening automobiles, providing presidential details, and deploying overseas.

On Twitter, Petty GMS Motorsports highlighted what dogs are trained to do.

“The dogs are trained to latch on and stay connected no matter what until they hear a verbal command to detach. That’s some pretty intense stuff!”

Petty GMS Motorsports @PettyGMS



@USAFRecruiting | #AimHigh The dogs are trained to latch on and stay connected no matter what until they hear a verbal command to detach. This is some pretty intense stuff! The dogs are trained to latch on and stay connected no matter what until they hear a verbal command to detach. This is some pretty intense stuff! @USAFRecruiting | #AimHigh https://t.co/bMPKFhaB2h

Oien, who has been a military dog handler for a little over two years at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, said he enjoys his job. In his statement, he mentioned that:

“It's awesome. It's the best job in the Air Force to me. You get to come to work every day and play with the dog and train the dogs. You go on a lot of cool missions with them as well and spend a lot of time together."

Erik Jones' career overview in the NASCAR Cup Series

Jones is in his sixth full season in the NASCAR Cup Series and his second at the wheel of the historic No. 43 for Petty GMS Motorsports.

Jones won the Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway to start his 2020 season. Jones clinched his berth in the NASCAR Playoffs by winning the 2019 Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Erik Jones won his first Cup race in July 2018, when he beat Martin Truex Jr. at Daytona.

Jones won the Sunoco Rookie of the Year award in each of NASCAR's three national divisions, including the 2017 Cup Series, the Xfinity Series in 2016, and the Camping World Truck Series in 2015.

In the 2022 season, Jones managed to collect third place at Auto Club Speedway.

Edited by Adam Dickson