WATCH: Final lap collision between Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon at Watkins Glen

On a day when three out of four Hendrick Motorsports cars had dismal finishes at Watkins Glen International, Kyle Larson was one driver who finished with the short end of the stick. The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver could not challenge the leaders in a race that he swept last year, taking victories in both the Xfinity and the Cup Series event.

Larson was seen battling with Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon during the final lap of the race when things got heated between the two drivers. Coming to the final few corners at 'The Glen' both drivers were seen beating and banging when it finally went overboard for the duo on the final corner of the track.

As the checkered flag flew, William Byron cruised to his fifth victory this season, whereas Kyle Larson was seen going deep into the final turn at Watkins Glen International. Making contact with the #3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver as they tried to go around the right-hander, both cars were seen spinning out of control and dropping down the pack after fighting for P19.

The incident was a result of Kyle Larson locking up into the final corner of the track after he felt he was pushed wide by Dillon in the previous corner on the same lap, thus explaining the #5 Chevy driver's increased aggression. Both drivers were also seen exchanging words on the pit road after they got out of their cars.

William Byron wins at Watkins Glen as Kyle Larson and other teammates fall short during NASCAR Cup Series race

Out of the four entries fielded by Rick Hendrick in the NASCAR Cup Series, one driver managed to visit the victory lane at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, whereas others finished outside the top 20 positions. William Byron clinched his fifth victory of the season as Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, and Chase Elliott suffered from either issues on the track or misjudged strategic calls.

Chase Elliott's race came undone when he ran out of fuel during Stage 3 of Go Bowling at The Glen, whereas Kyle Larson spun out of a P19 finish after he made contact with Austin Dillon on the final lap. The driver of the #48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Hendrick Motorsports, Alex Bowman, was the best finishing driver after Byron, sitting P23 after the 220-mile-long event.

NASCAR heads to Daytona International Speedway next weekend for one final regular season race before drivers battle it out during the 2023 postseason playoffs.