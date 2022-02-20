Watch: First look at Kyle Larson’s HendrickCars.com Daytona 500 ad

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson shared the first look of his HendrickCars.com advertisement that will air during commercial breaks on Sunday’s Daytona 500. Along with Larson, the ad features the driver's Crew Chief, Cliff Daniels.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver announced this by posting a 30-seconds clip on his official Twitter handle, along with a caption that reads:

“My fans get the first look at our new HendrickCars.com ad that will run during the #Daytona500 tomorrow. Airing in select markets across the country, tune in to catch me and @DanielsCliff during a commercial break.”

Watch the video below:

Kyle Larson @KyleLarsonRacin My fans get the first look at our new HendrickCars.com ad that will run during the #Daytona500 tomorrow. Airing in select markets across the country, tune in to catch me and @DanielsCliff during a commercial break. My fans get the first look at our new HendrickCars.com ad that will run during the #Daytona500 tomorrow. Airing in select markets across the country, tune in to catch me and @DanielsCliff during a commercial break. https://t.co/cbiWAitIuU

Meanwhile, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 car #5 driver is filled with confidence after securing the pole position for Sunday. Larson will be in the front row as he went fastest in Wednesday's qualifying for the 64th edition of the Daytona 500. In doing so, he made 2022 the tenth year in a row that a Chevrolet has achieved pole position in the Great American Race.

In eight years of his career, Larson has never won the Daytona 500, with his best finish being seventh place in 2019. He is, however, confident that he will achieve higher placings in this year’s Daytona 500, courtesy of him starting the race in front.

Kyle Larson and teammates dominate Daytona 500 qualifying

Hendrick Motorsports, one of the most successful teams in NASCAR, had a fantastic Wednesday night. Drivers from the team took the top four spots in the first phase of qualifying.

Kyle Larson set a time of 49.68 seconds with a speed of 181.859 mph, followed by his teammates Alex Bowman at 49.711 seconds and William Byron at 49.765 seconds. Chase Elliot completed the top five, coming in fifth at 49.913 seconds.

Last year, Larson created history after winning 10 Cup Series races in a single season. In achieving the feat, he joined Jimmie Johnson, a former NASCAR driver for Hendrick Motorsports, in the history books.

Speaking about how it felt to achieve pole position for Sunday’s big event, Larson said:

“It’s really neat, I mean, anytime you are really proud of your team to get a pole here because this is the littlest it has to do with us drivers, qualifying at superspeedways. Everybody who had a part in touching these vehicles (gets credit), whether it be on the computer, engineering or just hands-on. It’s really neat, just awesome the speed in our HendrickCars.com Chevy.”

Edited by Anurag C