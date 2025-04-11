WATCH: FOX NASCAR drops latest Keanu Reeves vs Cody Jones trailer

Keanu Reeves and Cody Jones are coming together for a NASCAR duel between the two. The trailer for their duel has been released by FOX: NASCAR on X.
Reeves is a popular actor who began his acting journey at the age of nine on stage and transitioned to Canadian television commercials by the age of 14. He gained prominence with his performances in River’s Edge (1986) followed by the very popular Dangerous Liaisons in 1988. Reeves solidified his status as an action star with his role with Point Break and his role of Neo in the Matrix trilogy has made its name as a culturally important moment in cinema history for its technical achievements. His later roles as the titular assassin in the John Wick Series marked the next major step in his career.
NASCAR revealed a trailer for the race between Reeves and Jones on X. The race will be broadcast live on FS1 on April 13, starting from 9:30 pm ET.
"DRIVEN BY SPEED: KEANU REEVES VS. CODY JONES Catch the full-throttle showdown Sunday, April 13 at 9:30pm ET on @FS1"
Jones, meanwhile, is an actor and content creator who is part of the Dude Perfect comedy group.
NASCAR Rumors: Kaulig Racing working on multi-race plan with international talent
Kaulig Racing is reportedly in discussions with Australian Supercars driver Broc Feeney for a multi-race stint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, potentially starting in 2025 (as per a report from Speedcafe). Feeney's interest lies in road course events, with targeted races including Mexico City, Chicago, and Portland, contingent on not conflicting with his Supercars schedule.
If the deal materializes, Feeney would follow in the footsteps of other Supercars drivers who have transitioned to NASCAR, such as Shane van Gisbergen. Feeney aims to debut in NASCAR in 2025, focusing on select Xfinity Series road course races with Kaulig Racing. Feeney said:
“I’d like to hope so, I’d like to hope something comes up. I certainly don’t have anything locked in. But I’d love to go and do it, just go do a couple of road courses would be my intent.”
“The ovals don’t interest me,” he told Speedcafe. “But for sure I’d go run a road course if the opportunity came up.
Although there is no official agreement yet, Feeney has confirmed ongoing conversations and expressed hope for something to materialize this season. Feeney has clarified that he is interested in road course starts, but not oval racing, as "the ovals don't interest me".
Kaulig Racing is strategically experimenting with part-time drivers in its fourth Xfinity entry, making the team well-positioned to support Feeney, given its past experience with van Gisbergen.