WATCH: Fox NASCAR’s camera on Tyler Reddick’s 23XI car cracks, Kevin Harvick makes a cheeky joke

Kevin Harvick, the NASCAR broadcaster for FOX and NASCAR legend, made a hilarous comment about how it’s gonna cost the network after a camera lens broke while being on Tyler Reddick’s car. The race is currently being contested at Kansas Speedway with Kyle Larson being the pole sitter, already procuring the Stage 1 win.

Ad

Reddick is a prominent figure in NASCAR who is currently piloting the #45 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing. He made history in the Xfinity Series by winning back-to-back championships in 2018 and 2019 with two different teams (first time in NASCAR’s national series). He was also named the Rookie of the Year in his debut Xfinity season.

The driver joined 23XI Racing (owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan) in 2023 and enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, where he secured three wins and 12 top-five finishes with 21 top-tens. Reddick advanced to the Championship 4 for the first time and finished fourth in the final standings.

Ad

Trending

Kevin Harvick, after noticing the crack on the camera provided by FOX on Tyler Reddick’s car, said:

“That one is gonna cost US money”

Expand Tweet

Ad

After 11 points-paying races this season, Tyler Reddick has notched three top-five finishes and four top-tens, with his best results including a strong runner-up finish at the Daytona 500 and a third-place finish at the Circuit of the Americas. He sits in the eighth spot in the standings with 303 points.

Tyler Reddick honors wife Alexa in a touching Mother’s Day tribute

Tyler Reddick is honoring his wife Alexa with a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute at Texas Motor Speedway. For this special occasion, Reddick’s No. 45 Jordan Brand car features Alexa’s name above the driver-side door as part of a unique paint scheme.

Ad

The design, which incorporates crystals to symbolize personal growth, is part of the Jordan Brand’s broader initiative to celebrate women in racing and highlight the deeper stories behind their car liveries.

Reddick revealed that the idea originated from the Jordan Brand team and, after some initial hesitation about the attention, he embraced it as a meaningful gesture for his wife, who is expecting their second child soon.

"The different things we’ve been able to put on the car and the stories behind them, they take their brand so far," Reddick shared (via Racer.com). "I’m still learning as I go. I’ve been with them for three years, and every time we do something a little new or different. That is always fun. It’s always something new they are trying to recognize or push toward."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The tribute was kept a surprise for Alexa, who initially thought she was visiting the 23XI Racing shop for a social media filming session.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.