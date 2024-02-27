WATCH: Fox Sports’ enthusiastic Mexico broadcast as compatriot Daniel Suarez wins spectacular 3-wide photo-finish at Atlanta 

Daniel Suarez's epic three-wide photo finish victory during the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway not only had fans on the edge of their seats. It also ignited the airwaves thanks to some electrifying commentary from FOX Sports Mexico.

Suarez secured a historic victory while driving Trackhouse Racing's No. 99 Chevrolet in Atlanta on Sunday. The Mexican edged Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch by three one-thousandths of a second to secure one of the closest victories in NASCAR history.

While his triumph was exciting, the impassioned calls from Tony Rivera and Jessi Losada from the FOX Sports Mexico broadcast booth elevated the excitement to another level.

Rivera and Losada hail from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. The duo infused the final moments of the Cup race with intense passion and national pride while witnessing their compatriot lead the charge at the front of the field.

Their dynamic commentary amplified the thrill of the race and the atmosphere surrounding Daniel Suarez's historic victory.

Watch the commentary call below:

Daniel Suarez' crew chief Matt Swiderski reacts to Atlanta victory

Following the victory, the former Xfinity Series champion's newly-appointed crew chief Matt Swiderski opened up about the race.

Swiderski shed light on Daniel Suarez's No. 99 Chevrolet being involved in a massive second-lap pileup. Suarez's involvement prompted swift action and strategic adjustments to keep the No. 99 Chevrolet competitive.

Lauding the team's resilience and composure in the chaotic moment, Swiderski said (via the Associated Press):

"We had to get some more pictures of it and come up with another plan and had to work on it again Everybody kept their heads in it and stayed calm. We were able to get the car back to where we felt we were pretty decent and could be competitive."

Meanwhile, team owner Justin Marks quashed speculations surrounding Suarez's future with Trackhouse Racing following a lackluster 2023 campaign. Reaffirming his confidence in the talented driver and emphasizing his ability to deliver results on the track, Marks said (via the Associated Press):

"He just didn’t have the year that he wanted last year. But we know that he can get it done, and he’s a guy that can get it done. I don’t envision necessarily a situation where Daniel is not a driver for Trackhouse Racing."

Following his victory, Daniel Suarez has climbed to seventh position in the Cup Series standings, and is virtually locked in for the Cup playoffs.